Stimulus Checks Supporters Flood Nancy Pelosi's Twitter Replies After USPS Announcement

On Saturday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives had passed new legislation to provide extra funding to the U.S. Postal Service for the 2020 presidential election. On Twitter, Pelosi claimed that the Delivering for America Act would "reverse the President's damage" to the USPS. While many of Pelosi's followers were glad to hear about this development, most still felt that the U.S. Congress as a whole was not doing enough for the American people.

The House of Representatives returned to Washington, D.C. this week for an emergency hearing on the USPS, including the possibility that the new Postmaster General was trying to illegally impact the election. The United States Senate remained away on recess, but Americans lashed out at both legislatures for taking a break at all before passing another stimulus check and economic relief bill. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, Pelosi's followers asked where this urgency was earlier this month.

Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House passed the Delivering for America Act, critical legislation to reverse the President’s damage and provide $25 billion to the @USPS. We are committed to protecting this essential service for all Americans. #DontMessWithUSPS pic.twitter.com/0wSqdG7bfY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 23, 2020

Both houses of the U.S. Congress had recesses scheduled for the month of August, and neither postponed or canceled them to pass an economic relief bill. For all the Americans angry at the Senate for staying on break, there are plenty who are also angry at the House for returning to handle the USPS crisis — implying that it is more important than their immediate financial relief.

With no more emergency unemployment insurance, and other programs set to expire soon, millions of Americans face the possibility of losing their housing, losing their medical coverage and going without food in the near future. Increasing numbers of social media users are lashing out at lawmakers on both sides for failing to pass another relief bill, and condemning them for focusing on anything else at all right now.

For Pelosi, the response was mitigated a bit by the Delivering for America Act, but many still criticized the Speaker. Here is a look at how the responses rolled in on Sunday.