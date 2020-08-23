Stimulus Checks Supporters Flood Nancy Pelosi's Twitter Replies After USPS Announcement
On Saturday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives had passed new legislation to provide extra funding to the U.S. Postal Service for the 2020 presidential election. On Twitter, Pelosi claimed that the Delivering for America Act would "reverse the President's damage" to the USPS. While many of Pelosi's followers were glad to hear about this development, most still felt that the U.S. Congress as a whole was not doing enough for the American people.
The House of Representatives returned to Washington, D.C. this week for an emergency hearing on the USPS, including the possibility that the new Postmaster General was trying to illegally impact the election. The United States Senate remained away on recess, but Americans lashed out at both legislatures for taking a break at all before passing another stimulus check and economic relief bill. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, Pelosi's followers asked where this urgency was earlier this month.
Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House passed the Delivering for America Act, critical legislation to reverse the President’s damage and provide $25 billion to the @USPS. We are committed to protecting this essential service for all Americans. #DontMessWithUSPS pic.twitter.com/0wSqdG7bfY— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 23, 2020
Both houses of the U.S. Congress had recesses scheduled for the month of August, and neither postponed or canceled them to pass an economic relief bill. For all the Americans angry at the Senate for staying on break, there are plenty who are also angry at the House for returning to handle the USPS crisis — implying that it is more important than their immediate financial relief.
With no more emergency unemployment insurance, and other programs set to expire soon, millions of Americans face the possibility of losing their housing, losing their medical coverage and going without food in the near future. Increasing numbers of social media users are lashing out at lawmakers on both sides for failing to pass another relief bill, and condemning them for focusing on anything else at all right now.
For Pelosi, the response was mitigated a bit by the Delivering for America Act, but many still criticized the Speaker. Here is a look at how the responses rolled in on Sunday.
OUTRAGEOUS that you still haven’t PASSED PANDEMIC RELIEF!!!!— Space Force Commander (@SpaceForceComm4) August 23, 2020
I’m so glad our kids can eat again. Not sure which kid will eat junk mail or bills? What do you think Nancy Pelosi? We can also move to your city in our box just like the rest of San Francisco. https://t.co/5tDBXPcIDK— Tracy V (@TracyV29815529) August 23, 2020
Now that we know DeJoy has perjured himself to the Senate, I’m hoping he will not stand in the way of these types of local heroes. https://t.co/EW3JsdCXnF— Kim C (@cow_belle65) August 23, 2020
Thank you Speaker Pelosi, love you did the right thing, hopefully some republican senators will find their spines and any remnants of morals/ethics and vote for it too— Theresa (@TStathatos) August 23, 2020
Too bad your bill won't even be read, let alone considered by the Senate, thank God for Republicans. Do you think we're all morons that don't see your stupid games and how you're using the USPS to try to swing the election? Intelligent informed voters will re-elect Trump. 🙂 https://t.co/TeQRlfKiBk— Petegmail (@Petegmail1) August 23, 2020
Your move @senatemajldr @SenCoryGardner
Time to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING and then pretend its the democrats fault. https://t.co/ESVw0vWYFq— Albert Carpenter (@modIRATE) August 23, 2020
A president’s premeditated & destructive ATTACK on our constitutionally required USPSERVICE is treasonous since it’s so harmful to citizens’ wellbeing & livelihoods-and is criminal since Trump did it to derail ballots/throw the election. #ImpeachTrumpAgain https://t.co/o6fpSdiUl8— Speak Up (@speakup2018) August 23, 2020
This is Grandstanding at it's best and BS and it's worst. The House already knew that the Republican held Senate will not pass this! We are not fooled by "Well, we did our job." We need Congress to take more aggressive actions to apply public pressure to rectify this. https://t.co/01onDXuJRu— boolikewakeup2 (@Sayinggoodbyefo) August 23, 2020
Urgent
The post office is VERY important and must be saved, but in the last week over 1.1 million people filed for unemployment. Children are going hungry, families are worried about housing. We need the stimulus and UI boost NOW!— Marian Griffin (@MirabaiGrace) August 23, 2020