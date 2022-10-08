Scott the Woz Reveals Secret Aspect of His Videos That Fans Can't Unsee

Scott the Woz recently disclosed a behind-the-scenes detail in his YouTube videos that has haunted viewers ever since. Scott (full name Scott Wozniak) has amassed a huge online following thanks to his comedic-yet-earnest YouTube videos diving into video game history one niche topic at a time. The young creator has more than 1.74 million subscribers on YouTube, and that's not counting the 287,000 who follow his behind-the-scenes channel titled "Scott's Stash." He has a very distinct, homemade style to his videos, that makes it seem like he's produced high-quality content in an intimate bedroom or home office setting. But there's more to it than fans realize.

In an Aug. 8 tweet, Scott took to his Twitter account to show his viewers one of the little-known aspects of his production. For those unfamiliar with Scott's deep dives, he often goes through a series of video game titles, consoles, peripherals or memorabilia. These objects are often displayed on the carpet in his room. Well, it turns out that the carpet in question isn't the actual carpet on Scott's floor.

This is how I film the carpet. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/0hFLSsjbUG — Scott Wozniak (@ScottTheWoz) August 6, 2022

Scott shared a video of his actual carpet filming set up with the caption, "This is how I film the carpet. I'm sorry." The YouTuber showed a table with a loose piece of carpet placed on top. There was a camera mount over the top of it, as well as several studio lights. A stack of disc cases was also shown, laying out exactly how Scott films the scenes displaying objects in his collection.

Fans couldn't believe they'd fallen for the clever camera trick for who-knows-how-long and expressed their shock. Some remarks included, "It wasnt real?," "i feel lied to," "My life is a lie what the f—,"and "BIGGEST YOUTUBE SCANDAL JUST DROPPED!" Another person tweeted, "Bro went from recording on his carpet to creating a whole setup so that he could more professionally record on his carpet."

Fans interested in seeing the carpet-based optical illusion in action can watch all of Scott the Woz's back catalog on his YouTube channel. His latest videos include discussions of dueling game releases, uses of 3-D in gaming, Mario Sports Superstars and games that received upgrades from handheld systems to home consoles. Certain videos are also compiled into the TV show Scott the Woz on G4, which is viewable at various times on G4 TV's linear cable network or on streaming services like Pluto TV.