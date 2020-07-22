Stimulus Checks: Texas Senator Slammed for Saying Payments Aren't the 'Best Use of the Money'
A Republican Senator is being dragged after a dubious claim about the pending second round of stimulus payments. The Senate, which reconvened on Monday, have been aiming to fast-track a second, and likely final, stimulus package before their upcoming August recess, with a $1 trillion starting point.
However, Texas Senator John Cornyn isn't a fan of the current plan, telling reporters on Tuesday that he's "not sure" another round of payments is "the best use of the money," according to KCTV5. He also said that the previous stimulus checks were simply a "temporary measure." The question of a second stimulus has become increasingly pressing, as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in most of the U.S., forcing a reversal of stay-at-home measures and additional shutdowns. Not to mention skyrocketing unemployment, which has already been an issue with the new Republican-led plan.
This issue has been one of many conflicts within the party itself over the stimulus. Cornyn's complaints were echoed by fellow GOP Senator Rand Paul, who spent Tuesday venting about his fellow lawmakers on Twitter, claiming that there's no place left for "fiscal conservatives" in Congress. While Paul got blowback for his remarks, people also had opinions on Cornyn's — and they weren't afraid to tweet them out.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas told reporters he's not sure another round of stimulus checks is the "best use of the money." Well, I think most Americans would agree that you & other GOP Senators don't deserve another paycheck. So, fvck you.— Leona Lioness💙🌊 (@LeonaLioness6) July 21, 2020
ProTip: Giving more billions to a handful of large corporations is even less of a "best use", but, you know, GOP do GOP things...— Bob McCown - Wear your mask (@rmccown) July 22, 2020
@JohnCornyn WHAT A FU**K YOU TALKING ABOUT MAN GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters he's "not sure" another round of payments is "the best use of the money,"— IAMDFITO (@FitoDely) July 21, 2020
For damn sure he doesn't know or understand what the "best use of the money" is. Watch for another tax cut for the rich, although since they're not paying taxes now I don't know what's left to cut!— Rhonda Powers (@RhondaPowers) July 22, 2020
Cornyn has been useless for the hardworking Texans who need insurance, education and affordable housing. A Trump lackey who will lose in November.— Cara Lehn (@CaraLehn) July 22, 2020
They don't understand debating whether to buy groceries, pay rent, or get the new tires that are necessary to get to the job that may or may not be there next week.— Weed Smoking Crohnie - BLM🏳️🌈🌊🆘️ 🚫NO DMs (@ChillItsJustAL3) July 22, 2020
When a Republican starts in about "the best use of money," check your pockets.— Chris (@chriswpete) July 21, 2020
Well, if people don't have any money to buy things then why keep sending money to businesses?— Cynthia Watson (@Kookieduck) July 22, 2020
I’m not sure another round of tax cuts for the wealthy is the “best use of the money.”— Nebby Buella (@Hopmar3) July 21, 2020
Considering my pay was cut 50% and I can’t get unemployment, it would sure be helpful to me.— #WashYourHands #WearAMask (@58isthenew40) July 21, 2020
Since when did $200k per year earners know what the impact of $1200 is???— Mr. Brightside (@RealErikTNelson) July 21, 2020
@JohnCornyn when did you stop working for the good of the American people?— Grandma Bellis says wear the damn mask! (@EsoOrc) July 22, 2020