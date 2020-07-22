Stimulus Checks: Texas Senator Slammed for Saying Payments Aren't the 'Best Use of the Money'

A Republican Senator is being dragged after a dubious claim about the pending second round of stimulus payments. The Senate, which reconvened on Monday, have been aiming to fast-track a second, and likely final, stimulus package before their upcoming August recess, with a $1 trillion starting point.

However, Texas Senator John Cornyn isn't a fan of the current plan, telling reporters on Tuesday that he's "not sure" another round of payments is "the best use of the money," according to KCTV5. He also said that the previous stimulus checks were simply a "temporary measure." The question of a second stimulus has become increasingly pressing, as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in most of the U.S., forcing a reversal of stay-at-home measures and additional shutdowns. Not to mention skyrocketing unemployment, which has already been an issue with the new Republican-led plan.

This issue has been one of many conflicts within the party itself over the stimulus. Cornyn's complaints were echoed by fellow GOP Senator Rand Paul, who spent Tuesday venting about his fellow lawmakers on Twitter, claiming that there's no place left for "fiscal conservatives" in Congress. While Paul got blowback for his remarks, people also had opinions on Cornyn's — and they weren't afraid to tweet them out.