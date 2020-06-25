Stimulus Checks: Larry Kudlow's 'Most in Need' Comment Worries Onlookers

Senior White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering backing an additional stimulus package amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He noted that the administration may specifically focus this second round of payments on those who are "most in need," although, it should be noted that this was speculation on Kudlow's part. Of course, in response to his theory about the possible next round of stimulus checks, individuals weighed in to express their concerns over this issue. According to WKRN, Kudlow told Fox Business that there will be a "healthy discussion ... about the next move regarding economic policy following the July 4 recess. He shared that they are in the "pre-decisional" phase and that they want their next potential package to be a "constructive" one. Kudlow didn't share any further details about this potential package, but he did share that they could tighten the eligibility to receive the stimulus checks so that it could "target those to those folks who lost their jobs and are most in need." Kudlow did make sure to note that this was speculation on his part and that nothing has been set in stone just yet. Naturally, Kudlow's comments sparked worries amongst American citizens who are currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. And a great deal of those concerned citizens voiced their worries on social media.

How Would This Work? (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "How can one accurately decide who needs it and who really doesn’t?" one Facebook user asked. "For example just because Seniors lived on a fixed income that wasn’t affected directly by Covid doesn’t mean that they aren’t struggling and couldn’t use the extra money. Just because someone was on unemployment and got the extra money doesn’t mean they don’t need the extra money either." prevnext

Concerned Another user on Facebook expressed their concerns over Kudlow's comments, writing that they were worried that if the government did dole out stimulus checks to those who are most "in need," then some individuals who need the payments could be left out. "And who will determine that??? I am sure that Sr's will not be on the next go-round if there is one," they wrote. "But the elderly and disabled are among the folks that have fixed incomes and have a real hard time making ends meet and with medications and the cost of food going up, and not a real cost of living in years, they are among the folks that need it. Just see that the folks who got it last time and should not have, don't get it again. Right, like that is gonna happen!!! prevnext

A Valid Point Yet another user wrote that they were concerned about this potential tightening of eligibility, writing, "How do you know who needs it the most? Maybe you make a decent wage but you’re helping several family members or have a lot of medical bills or other payments so that leaves you with very little left if any until the next pay check." prevnext

Spread The Love (Photo: Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images, Getty) One user posed a different idea in response to Kudlow's speculation, writing, "They Need To Go To EVERYONE!!" prevnext

Not Possible Another individual pointed out the difficulty in deciding who is most "in need," as they wrote on Facebook, "I don’t think it’s possible to just say one person needs it and another doesn’t know body knows who is in need." prevnext

Everyone Is In Need Yet another Facebook user wrote that the whole country has been affected by this pandemic and that, as a result, "We all need relief we all pay taxes we all deserve a check." prevnext