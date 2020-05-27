Stimulus Checks: IRS Responds After Complaints About Tax Refund Delays

It seems as though stimulus checks aren't the only payments on delay currently as people are now raising an eyebrow to why their tax refund is taking so long as well. The IRS usually sends out refund checks within a 21-day period, however, some are saying they've been waiting for months on end. After all the frustration, the IRS is now responding.

"While the IRS expects to issue more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days, it's possible a particular tax return may require additional review and a refund could take longer. Many different factors can affect the timing of a refund," the IRS said according to ABC 7 Chicago. As of May 8, $94.3 million refunds worth $255.4 billion have been sent out already to taxpayers. However, Barbara Whitecraft, an Illinois resident, is frustrated that her payment is taking so long. "I am frustrated because I filed my taxes on March 6, of this year, and I had it direct deposited," Whitecraft said. "Usually I get it in two weeks, and here it is already May and I haven't received anything."

Trudy Howard who is the owner of Howard Tax Prep LLC, says they've never seen this happen and it appears to be a nationwide problem. "I've never seen anything like this, and I've been doing this since 2003. And online, I'm part of a tax community and a lot of people from Memphis, Atlanta, through the United States, they are reporting that their clients also have not been receiving their refunds in the typical seven to 21 days." If someone goes to the IRS website, there is a way to check the status of a return, but several are seeing the message that reads "your tax return is still being processed."

Much like the stimulus check, there are reasons that factor into possible delays such as incomplete tax returns, identity theft or fraud, or if someone's return needs to be further reviewed. However, one big question still remains on the minds of many: Does the delay have anything to do with stimulus checks. "I know the stimulus checks are important, but so are the other checks, too," Whitecraft said. "It's never, ever taken this long to get my refund back." For those who have filed electronically, which 90 perfect of Americans have, for those who have filed via paper, the IRS has stated that they can't get to those returns until the centers are able to re-open.