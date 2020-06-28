Stimulus Checks: College Students Fuming After Dead People Receive $1 Billion in Funds

Many Americans were not pleased to hear that the IRS reportedly sent around $1 billion in economic impact payments to dead people. One of the groups that have been especially vocal with their disapproval of this move is college students, seeing as though many did not receive a stimulus check because of the eligibility rules. And they were not afraid to let their feelings on this issue be known on social media.

Earlier this week, reports revealed that the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (the IRS) sent stimulus checks to more than one million dead Americans. The government reportedly sent out almost 1.1 million checks totaling $1.4 billion as of April 30, according to a finding from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The Washington Post reported that several mistakes were made regarding the White House and Congress' $2 trillion stimulus package as they were trying to send out payments "as rapidly as possible." The publication went on to report that the Treasury and IRS used procedures that were put in place for the 2008 stimulus payments for the latest stimulus package, but that those policies "did not include using [Social Security Administration] death records as a filter to halt payments to decedents."

In light of this news, Americans, particularly those who have yet to receive their first economic impact payment, across the nation got fired up. However, no one appears to be more fired up than the legions of college students who were not eligible to receive a stimulus check in the first place (unlike the over one million dead Americans who did).