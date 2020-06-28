Stimulus Checks: College Students Fuming After Dead People Receive $1 Billion in Funds
Many Americans were not pleased to hear that the IRS reportedly sent around $1 billion in economic impact payments to dead people. One of the groups that have been especially vocal with their disapproval of this move is college students, seeing as though many did not receive a stimulus check because of the eligibility rules. And they were not afraid to let their feelings on this issue be known on social media.
Earlier this week, reports revealed that the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (the IRS) sent stimulus checks to more than one million dead Americans. The government reportedly sent out almost 1.1 million checks totaling $1.4 billion as of April 30, according to a finding from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The Washington Post reported that several mistakes were made regarding the White House and Congress' $2 trillion stimulus package as they were trying to send out payments "as rapidly as possible." The publication went on to report that the Treasury and IRS used procedures that were put in place for the 2008 stimulus payments for the latest stimulus package, but that those policies "did not include using [Social Security Administration] death records as a filter to halt payments to decedents."
In light of this news, Americans, particularly those who have yet to receive their first economic impact payment, across the nation got fired up. However, no one appears to be more fired up than the legions of college students who were not eligible to receive a stimulus check in the first place (unlike the over one million dead Americans who did).
How?
prevnext
HOW DEAD PEOPLE GET A STIMULUS CHECK BEFORE COLLEGE STUDENTS?!— 𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕪 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕜 ⎊ (@heyyitsjanea) June 25, 2020
Did That Really Happen?
prevnext
You mean to tell me dead people received a stimulus check but I didn’t qualify cuz I was in college??? pic.twitter.com/vZMj919V2M— grand wizard (@Swagnificent30) June 25, 2020
Getting The Meme Treatment
prevnext
What if we take the 1.4 billion dollars in stimulus checks given to dead people and move it college students bank accounts? pic.twitter.com/mXWYb81GvI— Aye B! (@off_brandd) June 26, 2020
"Wow"
prevnext
College students didn’t get a Stimulus check but plenty of dead people did🧐🧐😒😒😒 wow pic.twitter.com/rwIRRycTYY— JOHNNY♉️ (@Jokertowner) June 26, 2020
A Joke
prevnext
not the government giving stimulus checks to dead people but not college students ... America is a whole joke— 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) June 25, 2020
Not Thrilled
prevnext
I’m finna set it OFF https://t.co/krdhtV73ra— Average Joe (@kiingjoey) June 25, 2020
Unbelievable
prev
i can not believe that dead people got a stimulus check from the government before/over me & most other college students 👁👄👁— 🍒 (@elleesehornn) June 25, 2020