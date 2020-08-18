Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Blasted for Focusing on USPS Instead of Relief Discussions

While Americans wait to see if the government will approve a new bill to get a second round of stimulus checks sent out, Senator Chuck Schumer is getting blasted for focusing on the USPS instead of relief discussions. In a tweet on Monday, Schumer shared a photo of himself standing with fellow New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and NY Congressman Paul Tonko. Schumer stated that the three of them were "fighting to save the Postal Service."

Schumer went on to blast Postmaster Louis DeJoy for "undermining the USPS," and stated that citizens "depend" on the United States Postal Service for "medications, VA benefits, paychecks, food, and more." Schumer also noted that Americans depend on the USPS for "elections," which is a reference to the Trump Administration making changes to the USPS that are seen as potentially undermining the use of mail-in ballots. This is something President Donald Trump has long been opposed to. Schumer's non-stop "fighting," however, is not going over well on Twitter, as many are upset, and feel that he did not fight harder to maintain stimulus bill negotiations with the White House. Scroll down to see what they are saying.