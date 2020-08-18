Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Blasted for Focusing on USPS Instead of Relief Discussions
While Americans wait to see if the government will approve a new bill to get a second round of stimulus checks sent out, Senator Chuck Schumer is getting blasted for focusing on the USPS instead of relief discussions. In a tweet on Monday, Schumer shared a photo of himself standing with fellow New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and NY Congressman Paul Tonko. Schumer stated that the three of them were "fighting to save the Postal Service."
Schumer went on to blast Postmaster Louis DeJoy for "undermining the USPS," and stated that citizens "depend" on the United States Postal Service for "medications, VA benefits, paychecks, food, and more." Schumer also noted that Americans depend on the USPS for "elections," which is a reference to the Trump Administration making changes to the USPS that are seen as potentially undermining the use of mail-in ballots. This is something President Donald Trump has long been opposed to. Schumer's non-stop "fighting," however, is not going over well on Twitter, as many are upset, and feel that he did not fight harder to maintain stimulus bill negotiations with the White House. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
I’m fighting to save the Postal Service with @GillibrandNY and @RepPaulTonko.
We will not stand for Postmaster DeJoy undermining the USPS.
Americans depend on it for our elections, medications, VA benefits, paychecks, food, and more.
We will not stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/6Lu16WKLkv— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 18, 2020
When they say politicians are out touch they are not kidding. Millions of Americans out of work and facing evictions but politicians are busy saving the post office. Unbelievable. They could not come back from their vacations to negociate a deal for the American people. Wow!— HB7779 (@hb7779) August 18, 2020
prevnext
I find it odd how the Congress thinks the USPS is so much more important then the American people that they will rush to make a Bill just for it but can not make a Bill just for the people instead they have to add extra to any stimulus bill passed which allows the people money— Anne Davidson-Lamb (@AnneDavidsonLa1) August 18, 2020
We are voting with the same regards you gave us , of 300 unrealistic unempliyement, instead if simple extending the 600. Take care of people befire you care of big Ccorporations. We need it and are worth tge 600 unemployement .— Cintia LMT, NMT , FMT (@CintiaAmstalden) August 18, 2020
prevnext
As of right now, we can all agree on one thing. There is only ONE person still working on getting help to the American people. POTUS @realDonaldTrump is trying!
While we all see congress vacationing, getting paid & whining about postal service, yet ignoring a Stimulus Bill! 😡— Watchman1209007 ⭐⭐⭐ (@Watchman1209007) August 18, 2020
How about you fight to help the unemployed. Such a shame. You all went on vacation without giving any relief to those struggling, but run back for the postal service.— TaeLuv (@Ta3luv) August 18, 2020
prevnext
But you stopped fighting for the American People?! No talks on a stimulus bill in how many days? If y’all need a mediator to get the job done, I can be in D.C. in less than 4 hours.— Amanda Weimer (@aminaweimer) August 18, 2020
Please fight for a stimulus package as well! Please don’t forget we are struggling and may not have a mailbox soon!!— lara (@lara26270851) August 18, 2020
prevnext
I wish you were fighting to get the stimulus package passed. It would be nice if Congress were as concerned about the American people as they are the post office!!— Deidra (@dwinkles84) August 18, 2020
I am unemployed, no stimulus to help, no negotiations and am losing hope.— marty (@marty15163513) August 18, 2020
prevnext
You're fighting for the postal service, but not the American people who are being evicted, going hungry, can't pay their bills, Republicans as well. This is just morally wrong. You honestly should all be ashamed. Enjoy your dinners. @LALATE @SpeakerPelosi @KamalaHarris— @kelhammix (@kforesman2) August 18, 2020
Let’s get Stumulus and EIDL passed, trim the fat on both sides and just get it done already, people need help not meaningless Congressional fighting. Just maybe do the job you were appointed to do! #EIDL— support stimulus and EIDL!!! (@Cheeta1024Chris) August 18, 2020
prevnext
A lot of Americans are depending on a bill that should have been passed months ago, yet instead of powering through you go on vacation before deciding fighting for the post office is better than fighting for your constituents— DJSneakySnake (@DJSneakySnake) August 18, 2020
prev
Your worried about the post office. WHAT HAPPENED TO FIGHTING FOR THE PEOPLE.WHY NOT JUST PUT THE STUFF YOU CAN'T AGREE ON TO THE SIDE IN A DIFFERENT BILL AND PASS THE BILL FOR THE PEOPLE WITH THE STIMULUS MONEY SCHOOL HELP RENTAL ASSISTANCE! WE NEED THE HELP NOW NOT NEXT MONTH. pic.twitter.com/XMU7xn4ASL— RARA (@deliciousmama26) August 18, 2020