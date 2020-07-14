Stimulus Checks: 6 Major Complaints Tax Payers Have Had About the Process

It's no secret by now that the stimulus checks have been a significant source of frustration for people across the U.S. Bundled as part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package aimed at keeping the economy afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, the stimulus checks allotted $1,200 for most residents and $500 per dependent. However, the rollout has been anything but smooth and even led to the IRS Commissioner being pressured by senators over the numerous delays and other errors that recipients (and would-be recipients) were faced with. These complaints are also continuing to mount as Congress has yet to figure out a much-needed second stimulus package. Though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted it will be a priority, the fact that all of Congress is out on recess until July 20 isn't exactly encouraging. Nor is the fact that both will be going back on recess just three weeks later. There are also the mixed messages, with President Donald Trump insisting the second payment will be "larger," while White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow has said that it will be smaller. While there's no real timeline for a second payment, here are some of the biggest complaints over the past several months.

'Get My Payment' Has anyone else not received their #stimulus check yet from the @IRSnews? When I check the Get My Payment portal, I get an error saying "Payment Status Not Available."https://t.co/exRZuxl2sJ pic.twitter.com/j3mIxhQ0et — Glen Meyerowitz (@GlenMeyerowitz) July 13, 2020 The most ubiquitous complaint seemed to be the IRS portal designed to help people track their payments, dubbed the 'Get My Payment' tool. While it worked for some, there were frequent reports of the service not being available, and when it did, it failed to return some people's info. Even when typed in all caps.

The Wrong Account My stimulus check went to the wrong account number and I filed my taxes this year in February with my current account info. How am I suppose to contact the IRS to fix this issue? So frustrating #whereismystimulus #Stimulusdeposit #IRSDirectDeposit — Tiandria J (@Tiandria7) April 16, 2020 Second to the repeated malfunctions of the 'Get My Payment' tool, there was the issue of payments going into the wrong account. For tax filers who'd gone through the direct deposit route in 2018 or 2019, the same information was used for the stimulus check. Unfortunately, that meant the money would end up in outdated or unused accounts, or sometimes float in limbo until the information was updated. Which, of course, could only be done through the 'Get My Payment' tool.

No Phone Support I still haven't received my stimulus check - the Get My Payment site isn't pulling up my information even though I've tried all the tricks. The IRS # eventually hangs up on me without transferring me to a human. Can anyone help me? I need an adult. — Kate Byrne (@katebyrnepower) July 7, 2020 For several months, the only means of support offered by the IRS was the 'Get My Payment' portal, given they were understaffed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While they eventually rolled out phone support in May, but they were only available for the most basic questions. Oftentimes, it seemed to leave callers more frustrated then when they started.

Delayed Tax Refunds I didn't qualify for a stimulus check AND my tax refund got put on hold because of the stimulus checks??? Lol, what. — Kaya (@kaya_ashley7) June 12, 2020 Since the IRS was tasked with sending out millions of stimulus checks, it created a massive backlog of tax refunds that were owed to those who'd filed for 2019. The pandemic also delayed the due date for filing tax returns, pushing it from April 15 all the way to July 15.

Delayed Stimulus Checks Me watching them discuss a second round of stimulus checks while I'm still waiting on my first one. pic.twitter.com/JRaoSnfrpb — Norm (@normstrick) July 11, 2020 Of course, while the majority of stimulus checks have been issued, there are a significant number of people who are still waiting. In fact, some of them may have to wait until 2021 until they receive their payments.