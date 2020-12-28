Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Shares 'Good News' on Second Payment and Americans Sound Off
President Donald Trump had Americans talking on Sunday evening after he penned a tweet about the "good news" that he has regarding the COVID-19 relief bill. The House and the Senate have already passed this proposal. But, after Trump voiced his disapproval over many aspects of the bill, the proposal has been in a state of limbo. As a result, many Americans are speaking out over the president's latest stimulus-related update.
On Sunday evening, Trump wrote that there was "good news" regarding the COVID-19 relief bill. He continued to write that more information would be released shortly. As of right now, it's unclear exactly what the president was referencing when he wrote about this "good news." Although, his message does come as many lawmakers are urging Trump to sign the COVID-19 relief bill, telling him that the legislation must be signed in order to send more aid to Americans amid the health crisis and to avoid a government shutdown.
Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020
Understandably, the president's tweet had many talking on Sunday evening. Scroll down to see what some Twitter users are saying about Trump's message.
prevnext
Well #America, we hope President Donald Trump news will be good on the Covid Relief Bill. I am waiting to hear this. https://t.co/1ZBEURqZxT— MASTALOCK (@MASTALOCK) December 27, 2020
prevnext
Sure hope so. https://t.co/Tr66BhYVGr— Honey bear Extracts (@BearExtracts) December 27, 2020
prevnext
Great !!!
Did you convinced #MitchMcConnell to give everyone $2,000 checks ? https://t.co/RaZafv5q3n— Manny Funes (@Manny_Funes) December 28, 2020
prevnext
What’s the good news? You signed it? Why not just say so?!— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 27, 2020
prevnext
this ain’t a tv show dude. we aren’t going to “come back after the commercial break.” if you have news, tell us now— isaac (@isaacappelt) December 27, 2020
prevnext
This isn’t a fucking game. People will lose their homes if you don’t sign it.— Irene Kelly (@irene_kelly) December 27, 2020
prev
Look forward to getting that $2000 stimulus check!— Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) December 28, 2020