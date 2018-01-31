Ken Bone Turns State of the Union Into a Drinking Game and Wins

When President Donald Trump said his administration had “ended the war on beautiful, clean coal” during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, 2016 presidential debate figure Ken Bone took issue with the claim.

“I work in the coal industry. Very little has changed,” Bone tweeted during the live broadcast of the president’s speech; he previously said he worked as a coal power plant operator in Illinois.

Bone became a viral internet sensation following the second presidential debate in 2016, when he asked a question about Trump and Hillary Clinton’s energy plans. The man, who was wearing a bright red sweater and donning a mustache, became a meme that carried throughout the entire election season.

After Bone’s overnight fame, he made multiple TV appearances, but said a career in broadcast — or politics — wasn’t right for him. Instead, he has decided to stick with social media commentary during political events — a role during which he can drink on the job.

Bone gifted his followers with a State of the Union drinking game and live-tweeted his swift progress of downing a six-pack.

“Beer #1 down. This game was a bad idea,” Bone tweeted quickly after the start of the address. “3 beers in 18 minutes. The game is on rain delay.”

Aside from the political commentary, Bone was one of many viewers to acknowledge the atmosphere at the event, which was held inside the United States Capitol.

“I forgot how much clapping [there] was in these freaking things,” he said, regretting his decision to put “applause” and “standing ovation” rules in his game.

During the address, Bone also shared his thoughts on the content of Trump’s speech, including the opioid epidemic and immigrations reform.

“I’m not convinced that fast tracking drugs through the FDA is good, especially with the opioid epidemic in full swing. What other side effect ridden drugs might slip through?” he tweeted. Bone added that “Opioid addiction doesn’t stay with street dealers from across the border. It starts with big pharma. They get you hooked.”

He also took a confused jab at First Lady Melania Trump’s heritage in reference to Trump’s comments about “dreamers.”

“Maybe don’t make immigrant jokes when you’re married to one,” Bone wrote.

The man-turned-internet sensation also expressed an idea to replace Trump’s proposed wall dividing the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting the government could arm the country line with “unarmed surveillance drones.”

“You can’t take a ladder over a drone,” he wrote. “You also then have the discretion of who to go after on the ground.”

Despite his criticisms and drunkenness during the hour-long address, Bone gave Trump a fair rating for his speech.

“Overall not bad,” he tweeted. “Good job steering clear of divisive stuff (mostly). B minus I guess.”

As for his game, Bone said he “polished of the six pack in an hour. The game was stupid but I won.”