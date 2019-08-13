Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Earlier Than Ever for 2019, Here’s When It’s Back

Fall is right around the corner, which means only one thing: the return of Starbucks‘ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte.

This time around, though, it will be hitting the market a little bit earlier than usual. Multiple Starbucks employees announced the information on social media that the fan favorite will be coming out on Aug. 27, which is one day earlier than last year. CBS News noted in the article that they reached out the company to confirm the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to 2018, the latte was held off until a September release date. With the drink growing in popularity with each passing year, Starbucks is more content pushing the release date up as it sees fit, even if it means coming out in the latter part of summer.

The drink made its debut on the menu back in 2011. That year, the drink had an early release on Aug. 30 but didn’t officially make its way onto the board until Sept. 5.

The leak of the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return comes just after Dunkin Donuts made an official announcement regarding their fall menu. The Boston chain will release its new items August 21, which is a week early than last year and six days before Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will debut.

Dunkin’ Donuts also stated that it will be bringing back its pumpkin muffin and donuts, as well as a variety of fall flavored drinks. This will include the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. There will also be a few apple cider options on the menu.

The Boston.com article mentions a Nielson study that shows the sales of pumpkin-flavored items growing at an alarming rate. There was a 15.5 percent increase in pumpkin-flavored sales in 2018. It’s no wonder why Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are rushing to get these items out on the market.

People on social media voiced their appreciation of the early release of fall items. One user posted, “Pumpkin spice is coming back earlier than usual and I can’t be more happy.”

There were opponents to the companies pushing up their fall items, as one user said, “Unpopular opinion: pumpkin spice should stay in October where it belongs.”

It hasn’t just been the coffee-chain juggernauts getting in on the pumpkin craze, either. Pillsbury recently released it’s Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls in grocery stores.

At this rate, expect more and more companies to be getting in on the action as August reaches its midway point.