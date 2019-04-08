Stanford Kicks out Student Involved in College Admissions Scandal

Stanford University has kicked out a student who was involved in the recent college admissions scandal.

According to the L.A. Times, the institution made a brief statement announcing that the individual “is no longer on Stanford’s campus,” but did not identify the person.

It is also said that the school revoked credits the student earned while attending, which is common practice in situations where a student is found to have lied on their enrollment application.

The scam first made headlines last month, when the investigation became public, revealing that a number of high profile people were involved in faking SAT exams, and also issuing bribe money to get their children into college.

The two most notable individuals involved have been actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, both of whom were arrested and charged in connection to the case.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” read a press release on the investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Per the documents, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

However, neither of Loughlin and Giuannulli’s daughters — Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade — are listed as being on the USC women’s rowing crew roster. Additionally, neither are said to have competed in the sport prior.

As far as Huffman’s involvement, she and her husband — Shameless star William H. Macy — allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

An insider close to the family has since told news outlets that Huffman and Macy’s marriage has been very tense following the explosive allegations. “This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source stated. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

Huffman, Loughlin and Giuannulli are all due back in court this month.