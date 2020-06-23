Social Media Extremely Skeptical About Alleged Tampon Placed in LAPD Officer's Starbucks Drink
Social media is casting doubt on a Los Angeles Police Department officer's claim that a tampon was placed in his Starbucks drink. According to sources who spoke to Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin, the off-duty officer had ordered a Frappuccino from a Starbucks located in a local Target and had paid with his police credit union debit card. The officer allegedly discovered the feminine hygiene product about halfway through consuming his drink.
BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took a report of the incident and is currently investing. Starbucks has not yet commented on the alleged incident. In a statement, the LA Police Protective League called the incident a "disgusting assault" on police that was "carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency.”"The statement added their hope that the person or persons allegedly responsible "are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted."
The alleged incident marks just the latest apparent attack on police officers across the country and follows the New York Police Department's claims that three officers were "poisoned" after picking up food from Shake Shack. After launching an investigation, no wrongdoing was found, and a recent report from the New York Post stated that none of the three officers had even gotten sick.
Much like the incident with the NYPD, many are skeptical regarding the incident involving the LAPD officer. Several former and current Starbucks workers have spoken out regarding how it would be next to impossible for an employee to place a tampon in a drink, while others don’t even believe that the object reportedly put in the drink was a tampon at all. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
I know this doesn’t really matter but I worked at Starbucks for years - the logistics of this are just not possible. There’s like 60 seconds in between a Frappuccino being ordered and being made and Starbucks employees can’t just run off the bathroom whenever they want— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) June 23, 2020
So someone would have to just have a used tampon in their apron pocket next to the markers and whatnot and then dropped it into a drink in front of 10 other employees, who are all Starbucks sycophants because that’s who works there— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) June 23, 2020
I've worked retail.....done thousands of transactions...and never ever eeeeevvvvveeerrrr did I look at someone's debit/credit card because they swipe it themselves all the time. And if he wasn't in uniform how would anyone know he was a cop???— Jordan Smith (@thatwonkid91) June 23, 2020
I've worked at starbucks, I don't believe it. You have to ask for breaks ahead of time and was your hands after, you can't leave drinks undone or someone else does them...usually it only takes 60 seconds and you're in view. Also, you can't tell it's a police credit card lol— Shubblet 🖤❤ (@Feathered_Biped) June 23, 2020
Yes, but was the tampon soaked in bleach before they put it in his Frappuccino?
Cops have been doing some pretty fucked up shit to get sympathy from the public lately.
I'm going to assume the cops are guilty until proven innocent, just like they treat black people. https://t.co/8yu6Ht49zY— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 23, 2020
That’s definitely not a tampon... apparently these people have never seen a tampon before. 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/TbfPoJvQgH— CapandBuckysGirl (@angelicmethod) June 23, 2020
tampons swell in liquid over time they don’t completely fall apart after being in a frap for 5 mins lmao— laura lux (@DarthLux) June 23, 2020
that tampon is either 75 years old ( it journeyed through ocean and time until it made its way up the toilet at the Diamond Bar Starbucks) or... well I don’t know how else to say this but, it’s not a tampon.— Lowen (@earthtolowen) June 23, 2020
So if I understand this correctly - the offduty cop was not uniformed, and paid with a police union card at a card reader across from the barista, who then had a tampon ready to put in his frap? pic.twitter.com/rDiBdjTWys— Caroline (@c_sandwitch) June 23, 2020
i'm in awe of the degree to which that's not a tampon— Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) June 23, 2020
Sounds like another shake shack “very real” incident.— Sawyer (@desawyerr) June 23, 2020
Paying with a police union credit card isn't relevant if he just swiped it/inserted it in the card reader so how would they know what company it's with? If they're seeing anything in their system it's only if it's Visa or Mastercard.— John Hernandez (@JohnWillflow) June 23, 2020
Idk about other baristas but 1. In no fucking way do I know wtf a "police credit union" debit card looks like, 2. In no fucking way do baristas have time to casually have tampons on hand during the 30 seconds it takes to make a frappuccino, and https://t.co/Z6EllG0HFK— Dario Martinez (@Dario_mrtnz) June 23, 2020
Likely another fabricated story, just like the bleach in milkshakes from Shake Shack in NYC.— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) June 23, 2020