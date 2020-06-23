Social Media Extremely Skeptical About Alleged Tampon Placed in LAPD Officer's Starbucks Drink

Social media is casting doubt on a Los Angeles Police Department officer's claim that a tampon was placed in his Starbucks drink. According to sources who spoke to Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin, the off-duty officer had ordered a Frappuccino from a Starbucks located in a local Target and had paid with his police credit union debit card. The officer allegedly discovered the feminine hygiene product about halfway through consuming his drink.

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took a report of the incident and is currently investing. Starbucks has not yet commented on the alleged incident. In a statement, the LA Police Protective League called the incident a "disgusting assault" on police that was "carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency.”"The statement added their hope that the person or persons allegedly responsible "are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted."

The alleged incident marks just the latest apparent attack on police officers across the country and follows the New York Police Department's claims that three officers were "poisoned" after picking up food from Shake Shack. After launching an investigation, no wrongdoing was found, and a recent report from the New York Post stated that none of the three officers had even gotten sick.

Much like the incident with the NYPD, many are skeptical regarding the incident involving the LAPD officer. Several former and current Starbucks workers have spoken out regarding how it would be next to impossible for an employee to place a tampon in a drink, while others don’t even believe that the object reportedly put in the drink was a tampon at all. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.