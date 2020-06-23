Police Investigating Tampon Allegedly Placed in Off-Duty LAPD Officer's Starbucks Drink

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating "an incident of alleged poisoning of food or drink" after an off-duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon in a Starbucks drink late last week. According to Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin, the alleged incident occurred at a Starbucks located in a California Target, meaning that the employees working at the location are not Starbucks employees, but rather employees of Target.

Melugin said that sources informed him of the incident on Friday, claiming that the officer, who has not been identified, used his police credit union debit card to purchase his drink. The officer discovered the alleged tampon in his Frappuccino while he was "halfway" through drinking it. After making the discovery, the officer "angrily" went back inside to confront staff and returned the cup to employees.

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

The Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox 11 that they took a report and are investigating. Detectives have since pulled surveillance video and are now in the process of reviewing it. An employee at the location said she was "aware of the incident." At this time, neither Target nor Starbucks has commented on the reported incident. In a statement, the LA Police Protective League called for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency,” the statement read. “We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

The alleged incident marks just the latest incident with police officers. In June, the New York Police Department accused employees at a Shake Shack location of poisoning three members of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. The three officers had stopped by the location to pick up food. The officers noticed that the drinks did not taste or smell right and threw them away. They were later rushed to a local hospital, with a lieutenant from the Bronx stating that the officers "started throwing up after drinking beverages." A later statement claimed that they had been poisoned with bleach. An investigation found that there was no wrongdoing, and a report published by the New York Post found that the officers never experienced any symptoms.

Although the Shake Shack incident proved to be untrue, it came amid growing unrest. Following the police killing of George Floyd, Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, some protests turning violent. There have also been calls to defund and abolish the police.