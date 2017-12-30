Social Media Outraged by Football Player’s Ejection

Benny Snell got thrown out of the freaking game FOR THIS??? pic.twitter.com/okLNPYDZmj — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 29, 2017

Twitter users were outraged after Kentucky running back Benny Snell was ejected for contacting a referee. The referee tried to help him up, but Snell pushed him away.

Kentucky is playing in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern, and will have to finish the game without its best player. Snell racked up 1,318 yards in 2017, with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Benny Snell has been ejected from the game for contact with an official. — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 29, 2017

Kentucky fans and other viewers were stunned by the referee’s decision to eject Snell.

Shame on the officials, that type of late tackle was a person foul on Kentucky early and the official grabbed Snell. — Rob Reboul (@RobReboul) December 29, 2017

Benny Snell just got tackled well beyond the whistle, the official reached down to grab him or help him up, and Snell rejected his hands. The official called a penalty on Snell and ejected him from the game. Seriously. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) December 29, 2017

Tim Tebow, now an analyst for ESPN, was also stunned by the ejection.

Tim Tebow unloads on @MusicCityBowl officiating crew during halftime for ejection of UK’s Benny Snell. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) December 29, 2017

The boneheaded official who just ejected Kentucky RB Benny Snell from a BOWL GAME after the REF initiated the contact with the player is yet another example of so-called adults ruining the college football experience for KIDS. #MusicCityBowl — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) December 29, 2017

One viewer called it the “single worst call I’ve ever seen” since 1985.

#MusicCityBowl I’ve been broadcasting football games, since 1985 and I just witnessed the single worst call I’ve ever seen. Snell kicked out when he pulled back from an officials touch? That ref should never call another game. The ref initiated the contact not the player! — Steven Glen Mercure (@Redbirdsfan82) December 29, 2017

Benny Snell ejected for hurting a referee’s feelings. — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) December 29, 2017

One of the worst calls in Bowl history. Ref reached out to Snell first. He should never work another game. — Kevin Christopher (@KChristopher18) December 29, 2017

Photo credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images