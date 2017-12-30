Trending

Social Media Outraged by Football Player’s Ejection

Benny Snell got thrown out of the freaking game FOR THIS??? pic.twitter.com/okLNPYDZmj— Scott […]

Twitter users were outraged after Kentucky running back Benny Snell was ejected for contacting a referee. The referee tried to help him up, but Snell pushed him away.

Kentucky is playing in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern, and will have to finish the game without its best player. Snell racked up 1,318 yards in 2017, with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky fans and other viewers were stunned by the referee’s decision to eject Snell.

Tim Tebow, now an analyst for ESPN, was also stunned by the ejection.

One viewer called it the “single worst call I’ve ever seen” since 1985.

Photo credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

