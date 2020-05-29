Social Media Calls out Minnesota State Patrol for Arresting CNN Reporter Despite Network Sharing Credentials
Social media is blasting Minnesota State Patrol after CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and other members of the CNN crew were arrested live on air while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prompted by the killing of George Floyd. In a statement addressing the arrests early Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol seemed to suggest that they were unaware of the group's media credentials at the time of the arrest, despite that Jimenez and the others identified themselves as members of the media and reporters on scene for the network.
In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020
Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos, and photojournalist Leonel Mendez were taken into police custody just after 6 a.m. ET as they were reporting near where a police precinct had been set on fire. Broadcast live, and quickly circulating across social media, Jimenez could be seen holding up his CNN badge, identifying himself as a reporter, and telling approaching officers that he and his crew "can move back to where you'd like." Two officers in riot gear then told Jimenez, "you are under arrest," though they did not give an explanation as to why.
Although Jimenez and the rest of the CNN crew were later released from police custody — immediately heading back into the heart of the protests — social media was outraged that they were arrested in the first place for committing a yet-to-be-announced crime. On Twitter, many slammed the Minnesota State Patrol, accusing them of lying in their statement addressing the arrests. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about Jimenez's arrest.
They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn't have been that hard to crack the code. https://t.co/A6bycAu0ko— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 29, 2020
This is a lie. It was perfectly clear as the video shows that they were from @cnn - as they said repeatedly, showed credentials & were broadcasting live on CNN. https://t.co/VCP993adWv— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) May 29, 2020
Thankfully, this was all caught on camera. Your statements, therefore, suggest that the arresting officers either lied or are incompetent. I expect you will figure out which one, soon, and act accordingly.— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 29, 2020
Arrested despite the presence of ON-BODY credentials and a 30 grand brightly-lit camera pointed at (Black reporter) Jimenez.
Ironic how easily we are lied to by law enforcement regarding unrest over being lied to by law enforcement in the death of #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/Es06XBbzwu— Mr. Mo'Kelly 🎙️ (@MrMokelly) May 29, 2020
We watched it LIVE. This is not what happened. https://t.co/gjto23GCLN— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 29, 2020
Omar Jimenez identified himself as a journalist with CNN to you folks while reporting live. Who are you kidding?— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 29, 2020
That's a lie. You do know it was literally ALL recorded live? We SAW them show their credentials, they had CNN gear and ID, and super expensive professional recording equipment. And likely a CNN van. Give me a break. That's not just a lie, it's a REALLY FLIMSY lie. 😆🙄😡— Astrid Angharad (@AngharadAstrid) May 29, 2020
Omar Jimenez identified himself as a reporter. His credentials were clearly visible
We all saw it because he was arrested live on air
Minnesota State Police are lying about what happened— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) May 29, 2020
They confirmed they were members of the media before they were arrested. Your tweet is a lie. The entire world saw what happened. Why do you think you can get away with lying?— Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) May 29, 2020
This is simply not what happened. He told the police he was from CNN. He had a camera crew. He was LIVE ON NATIONAL TV and they arrested him anyway.— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 29, 2020
