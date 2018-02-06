Slain Model’s Aunt Says She Receives Eerie Calls From Deceased Niece’s Missing Phone

The aunt of a New York model who was found dead on a road in Jamaica says that she has received calls from her niece’s cellphone, which is still missing.

Peggy Brunner, the aunt of Desiree Gibbon, was preparing dinner on the night of Feb. 4 when her phone suddenly began to ring, the caller ID stating that it was her late niece, the New York Daily News reports. Brunner answered the call at 5:26 p.m., but there was only silence on the other end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At 11:43 p.m., Brunner’s phone rang again with a call from her niece’s cellphone. She missed the call but attempted to call back later, this time receiving a message that the phone was not in service.

“I got goosebumps from my head to my toes,” Brunner said of the calls.

Gibbons, 26, of Queens, New York, was found dead on the side of the road in St. James Parish, Jamaica on Nov. 26. Her body was covered with blood. Her throat had been slashed and her torso, wrists and legs were covered in bruises.

The 26-year-old aspiring model and documentary filmmaker, had arrived on the island on Oct. 20 and had been staying at a hotel that her grandmother owns. She had been looking for bartending work so that she could save enough money to attend film school in Europe.

Gibbon had last been seeing leaving the hotel she was staying at on Thanksgiving night. Surveillance video showed her walking towards the lobby at 11:22 p.m. before briefly returning to her room. She was then seen again at 11:27 p.m. walking out of the hotel, carrying only her American cellphone, and turning left.

“She walked out of the driveway, made a left out the gate, and that was the end of her,” Andrea Cali-Gibbon, Gibbon’s mother, said.

In December, Jamaican authorities revealed that they were searching for a person of interest, though Gibbon’s family have yet to hear of an update.

“There are no answers,” Cali-Gibbon, said. “You feel like they’re not doing anything at all.”

Desiree Gibbon’s murder remains unsolved.