Slack Down: Workplace Platform Experiencing Outages on First Monday of 2021
The first workweek of 2021 is off to a less than stellar start after the workplace service Slack experienced widespread issues Monday morning. The outage began at around 10 a.m. ET time and comes as the service has gained increased importance amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many to work from home.
According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, the outage is being experiences across the country, with more than 11,000 reports of issues being logged. Of the issues reported, 71% are related to connecting to the platform, 26% to sending messages, and 1% to the website. Slack has since acknowledged the problem, writing in a statement on Twitter that "customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time." The statement added that Slack's team "is on the case and we will keep you posted." On Slack's status page, incidents are listed for both messaging and connections. Login, posts and files, calls, apps, notifications, and other features all appear to be working normally.
The interruption made for an unhappy start to the workweek and the very first Monday of the new year. As Slack users logged on Monday morning and encountered issues, many flocked to social media to react, many expressing their frustrations while others noted that the outage only seems fitting. Scroll down to see more about the current problems affecting Slack.
Slack going down an hour into the first major work day of 2021 pic.twitter.com/ckKAfowyzq— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Every working person on Jan. 4: **logs on** @SlackHQ: pic.twitter.com/uOntqcYyQe— Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) January 4, 2021
Your manager: ok, it’s the first work day of the year, let’s hit the ground running!
Slack: pic.twitter.com/oI8CVl88qA— Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Join new company - Get invited to Slack. Slack goes down.
We're off to a tremendous start. pic.twitter.com/1Qz6wQLv2x— Thomas Tischio (@tischphotos) January 4, 2021
first day back: *slack has left the chat* pic.twitter.com/UvXharoi3F— Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) January 4, 2021
prevnext
slack going down is honestly such a good omen for this year. nature is healing— Addy Baird (@addysbaird) January 4, 2021
slack down on the first work day of the year pic.twitter.com/DWkMr6g9E6— lauren (@heswiredin) January 4, 2021
prevnext
slack looked at 2021 and was like pic.twitter.com/YodeJtwlpF— emma lord (@dilemmalord) January 4, 2021
#slack going down at 9 am on the first day back from break pic.twitter.com/mlcTpXQVQa— Maggie Gilbert (@hernamewsMagGiL) January 4, 2021
prevnext
Thank you Slack for extending the winter break 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6OhgL82Q4o— Eric Rosenberg (@DrJorts) January 4, 2021
Everyone: Ugh, not ready to go back to work yet— Rachel Dines (@RachelDines) January 4, 2021
Slack: pic.twitter.com/HETWMoRY9e
prevnext
Everyone who wished for a better work life in 2021 is now experiencing Slack not working and that’s how I know manifestation is real— Chelsea Pineda (@ChelsPineda) January 4, 2021
slack all of us
🤝— Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) January 4, 2021
forgetting how
to do our jobs on
the first Monday of 2021
prev
Slack down on the first day back at work. Let's pack it in and try again next year. #slack— Chris White (@cwhite_92) January 4, 2021