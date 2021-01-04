Slack Down: Workplace Platform Experiencing Outages on First Monday of 2021

The first workweek of 2021 is off to a less than stellar start after the workplace service Slack experienced widespread issues Monday morning. The outage began at around 10 a.m. ET time and comes as the service has gained increased importance amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many to work from home.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, the outage is being experiences across the country, with more than 11,000 reports of issues being logged. Of the issues reported, 71% are related to connecting to the platform, 26% to sending messages, and 1% to the website. Slack has since acknowledged the problem, writing in a statement on Twitter that "customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time." The statement added that Slack's team "is on the case and we will keep you posted." On Slack's status page, incidents are listed for both messaging and connections. Login, posts and files, calls, apps, notifications, and other features all appear to be working normally.

The interruption made for an unhappy start to the workweek and the very first Monday of the new year. As Slack users logged on Monday morning and encountered issues, many flocked to social media to react, many expressing their frustrations while others noted that the outage only seems fitting. Scroll down to see more about the current problems affecting Slack.