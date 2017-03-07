Should This Man Face Jail Time for Having Sex Without Telling Partner He’s HIV-Positive?

An HIV-positive Florida man is facing charges for having sex without telling his partner of his status.

(Photo: Photo via Bradenton Herald)

Juanmarino White, 35, and an unnamed woman allegedly had consensual, unprotected sex in August, after which the woman learned through her own research that White previously had been arrested and charged for not disclosing an STI before intercourse.

After she reported the incident to authorities, detectives discovered that White had been informed of his HIV-positive status in March, months before he allegedly had unprotected sex in August.

Florida is one of the many states that requires people who know they are HIV-positive to tell their partners before sex.

White is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.

Do you think White should face jail time? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

