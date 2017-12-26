Shooters Who Left a Man for Dead Still at Large a Year After Christmas Attack

Gang members who shot a man and left him for dead last Christmas have still not been caught more than a year after the crime was committed.

On December 25, 2016, 26-year-old Daniel Stone from Walsall, England, was walking from his family’s home to his friend’s house when a car with blacked-out windows stopped by him, shooting him once with a custom shotgun that left him with 45 pellets in his abdomen and 15 in his arm, Metro reports. Police believe that the shooting had been a case of mistaken identity and have stated that the weapon used was similar to those used by African elephant hunters.

Stone was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where doctors had to administer 26 pints of blood to help keep him alive. He remained in a coma for four months before finally waking up and has undergone more than 20 surgeries.

Now, more than a year later, the shooters are still eluding authorities. While five men, aged 18 to 33, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they were later released without charge.