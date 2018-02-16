Father of 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews Changes Story, Says He Watched Her Die

The father of 3-year-old Sherin Matthews has changed his story after the little girl’s body was found, telling police that he watched the toddler die after she choked on milk.

According to an arrest warrant released by police in Richardson, Tex., Tuesday morning, Mathews “had been trying to get the 3-year-old girl to drink her milk in the garage” on Oct. 7.

“Wesley Mathews said she wouldn’t listen to him,” the warrant reads. Matthews said that he then “physically assisted” Sherin in drinking the milk, which she began to choke on.

“She was coughing and her breathing slowed,” the warrant continues. “Eventually, Wesley Mathews no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died.”

Matthews originally told police that he had sent Sherin to stand outside their home in north Texas as punishment for not drinking her milk. He said that when he returned, Sherin was gone.

On Oct. 22, authorities located the body of a small child, which was later confirmed to be Sherin’s via dental records, the Richardson Police Department said on Facebook. Sherin’s cause of death is still pending.

According to the warrant, Matthews admitted to removing Sherin’s body from the home. He is currently charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony, and his bond is set at $1 million, police said.

