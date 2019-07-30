Shark Week 2019 Has Boston Restaurants and Breweries Going All In

Shark Week is back for its 31st year and so far its off to a killer start. Discovery Channel kicked off its annual shark-themed programming on July 28, sending fans into a feeding frenzy.

In celebration of Shark Week, Boston launched a series of shark-themed events. Per Boston.com‘s reporting, events set to take place include a white shark party and a screening of the cult classic film Jaws.

Clearly, Beantown is taking this Shark Week seriously. Local eatery Post 390 is celebrating with a playful event they’ve dubbed Charc Week. From July 22 to Aug. 4 the restaurant will be serving up different varieties of charcuterie. Dishes include a smoked bluefish plate, chilled lobster and shrimp sausage, monkfish ‘nduja paired with a toasted baguette and more.

This is the second year Post 390 has offered its Charc Week specials.

Shark Week wouldn’t be complete without a few nods to “Baby Shark,” the viral children’s song. Boston.com reported that Glass House will honor Shark Week with a Baby Shark cocktail. The drink is a blue raspberry mojito with Stoli crushed strawberry vodka drizzled throughout. It’s topped with a gummy shark, of course. While it doesn’t require that you listen to the song, it’ll surely be stuck in your head anyway.

Glass House will donate $1 from every Baby Shark sold to the Ocean Conservancy. Bostonians and visitors can snag one of these fun drinks from July 28 to Aug. 4, the outlet reported.

Baby Shark won’t be the only Shark Week-themed cocktail in town. Rowe’s Warf Sea Grille is serving up Shark Bite cocktails from July 28 to Aug. 4. The drink is made with Captain Morgan spiced rum, light run, blue curaçao, sour mix and grenadine. Like the Baby Shark beverage, the Shark Bite is topped with a gummy shark.

Jaws is a quintessential part of every Shark Week and this year you can catch it on TV and at an open-air screening. Provided you’re in the Boston area, that is. Narragansett Beer will be taking over The Anchor, an outdoor wine and beer garden in Charlestown for a screening of Jaws on Aug. 2.

Boston.com reported that the event will feature beer in retro cans from 1975, a Jaws costume contest and the showing.

Don’t let all this fun distract you from everything Discovery Channel is dishing out this Shark Week. The network has a ton of exciting things lined up, including a new film called Capsized: Blood in the Water. The film will star Josh Duhamel and tell the tale of a real 1982 incident in which a yacht crew was followed by tiger sharks when their boat sank in a storm.

The film debuts Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the premiere, scientists are warning viewers to be wary of getting distracted by the theatrics. Dr. Stephen Kaijura, a shark expert at Florida Atlantic University, told NBC News he was disappointed the film was being released.

“It’s really disappointing that you have so much potential with a really interesting subject and that potential is lost because they focus on sensational aspects,” Kaijura said. “Here you have a really diverse group of animals — they are a fascinating group because of their diversity and evolutional history. But so much of that is ignored with shows called ‘Blood in the Water’ or ‘Danger Beach.’ You’re missing out on an incredible opportunity here.”

Other shows set to air during Shark Week include Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing, Air Jaws Strikes Back, Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe, Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers, I Was Prey: Shark Week and Sharks Gone Wild 2.