Parents Charged With Neglect After Mother Allegedly Breastfed Daughter in Bar While Drinking Beer

A couple has been charged with neglect after police say they took their 7-month daughter to a bar where her mother breastfed her while drinking what appeared to be beer, the Indy Star reports.

Shari Treba and Michael Trosclair are facing charges of neglect of a dependent and public intoxication after police were called to the Wild Beaver Saloon in Indianapolis after reports of an intoxicated woman with a baby at the bar.

Officers reportedly found Treba next to a roped-off area with a stroller, where she told police the infant was hers before taking another drink, according to court documents. According to witnesses, she had also been soliciting customers for beer, breastfeeding the baby while drinking and leaving the child unattended to go into the bar for more beer.

Treba reportedly did not deny breastfeeding the baby and tested a .193 percent blood alcohol content.

Trosclair eventually approached the scene, appearing to stumble with officers noting he smelled of alcohol. He was placed in handcuffs to avoid a possible fight after growing agitated, with documents noting he repeatedly asked to call a lawyer.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and was found to have no signs of intoxication and no other signs of neglect.

