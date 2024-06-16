Serious Sunscreen Recall Issued as Summer Nears

Suntegrity Skincare issued a recall on nine lots of its sunscreen foundation product last week due to possible microbial contamination. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to the product "Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation (Multiple Shades)." It was sold in stores and online, so there are different methods for customers to get a refund or exchange.

The nine lot codes associated with this recall are 115BU, 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR and 101MO. The FDA's website has a table of other identifying information for customers who need to determine whether their sunscreen has been recalled. The recall was initiated after a test found higher-than-acceptable microbial mold count in tubes of lot 115BU. They contained the species Aspergillus Sydowii, which could cause an allergic skin reaction and other associated symptoms – particularly if applied to sunburned skin, wounds or eyes.

So far, no adverse events have been reported in connection with this contamination, but Suntegrity decided to issue a recall out of an abundance of caution. The FDA has already reached out directly to retail distributors, so customers are unlikely to see this product on the shelves after June 11. However, since the sunscreen was already on sale for some time before the test results came back, there are likely some tubes still in circulation.

Customers who purchased this product from a retailer can contact that retailer directly for store credit, with photo proof that they have disposed of the recalled sunscreen. Alternatively, they can contact Suntegrity via email at

ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com for an exchange. The company will provide its "5-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen" product as well as a "free gift" to make up for the hassle. Customers who bought the product directly from the Suntegrity website or from its Amazon store should do the same.

As noted above, there are no reports of adverse effects from this potential contamination so far. The FDA notes that Aspergillus Sydowi can be particularly harmful to people with skin allergies or sensitivities, and people who are immunocompromised. For others, the contaminant could become a problem if it comes into contact with wounds, sunburns or the eyes. Anyone experiencing symptoms of these kinds of infections should contact a doctor immediately.