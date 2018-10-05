Senate to Move Forward With Kavanaugh Vote, Final Decision to Come Within 30 Hours

The Senate has voted to move forward with a final vote on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which is expected to come within 30 hours.

According to CBS News, U.S. senators voted 51-49 in favor of moving the nomination on to a final vote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet notes that Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska — who was one of the four key undecided senators — voted against advancing Kavanaugh’s nomination in the procedural vote.

BREAKING: Senators have voted 51-49 to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to a final vote. //t.co/ccaQhy4ye5 pic.twitter.com/5ia3ImJRWD — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 5, 2018

Senators Jeff Flake (Rep-Arizona), Susan Collins (Rep-Maine), and Joe Manchin (Dem-West Virginia), all voted to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination nomination.

President Trump’s choice to nominate Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has become a big controversy, as allegations of sexual assault against the judge came to light last month.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to claim that Kavanaugh once attempted to rape her at a party when the two were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims and the two sat in front of a Senate committee hearing and gave statements, as well as answered questions about the alleged encounter.

There have been other allegations as well, but Ford was the only one to be put in front of the panel of Senators.

The Senate committee voted to move Kavanaugh’s nomination on, with a week-long FBI investigation following that reportedly did not uncover evidence to corroborate the allegations. Despite the fact that several outlets reported that neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed during the investigation — among other key witnesses — over half of the voting senators moved Kavanaugh’s nomination to a full vote.

Following the news of the Senate vote, many have taken to social media to comment on the development.

He may get the votes he needs to be a supreme court judge. But don’t forget he has 2 little girls growing up.. Time is going to teach this man to care about women and women’s issues.. mark my words! — Amy1988 (@crazyboutNYC) October 5, 2018

“Senators are cowards. Afraid to not back Trump’s pick,” one person commented. “A sad day for America if Kavanaugh is confirmed.”

“This is the biggest pile of manure I have ever seen , Where else would anyone advance a judge with so much looming over his head,” another person wrote. “oh right America , so much drama.”

What McConnell and the hard right have done in regards to judicial positions across the country is appalling. They want to set back social advances in all areas of civil rights. — Dwight Loos (@NewsatNoon1) October 5, 2018

At this time, it has not been announced when the Senate plans to take its final vote on Kavanaugh.