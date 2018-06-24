See Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson’s Last Photos Before His Fatal Crash

Jason Johnson, a World of Outlaws sprint car driver, passed away early Sunday morning due to injuries from a crash that took place on Saturday night.

Fans of the No. 41 driver took to his Facebook page following the announcement and commented on the final post he ever wrote with condolences for his family.

The post had Johnson sharing a number of photos, including one of himself and son Jaxx in front of the Mall of America.

“What and where racers hang out with no racing this week and now to be RAINED OUT for the Iowa race. On to WI we roll…,” Johnson wrote. By “WI” he was referring to Jim Boyd Memorial World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Race in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

“As a racing sister, my heart is breaking for all of you right now [sad emoticon]. I am so glad that you were all able to have some quality ‘downtime’ together this week. Lots of love to all of you from your extended racing family,” a racing fan commented.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family RIP,” wrote another.

“Rest in Peace Young Man,” yet another typed.

The crash reportedly took place on Lap 18, when Johnson’s car flipped on the backstretch as he rounded Turn 3. There was reportedly no catch fence at the track, so the car crashed into a number of billboards before landing outside the track.

Johnson was still alive after the crash and air-transported to Aurora Medical Center for treatment. At 12:22 a.m. local time Johnson’s wife Bobbi informed fans he was still alive. But the news broke via a statement from World of Outlaws at 8:36 a.m. on Sunday morning that he had died.

“With the same courage, passion and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end,” Johnson’s racing team wrote after the news broke. “His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors and fans. He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss.”

Born in Eunice, Louisiana, Johnson earned 256 career victories in racing classes such as stock cars, mini sprints, winged modifieds, 360 sprints and 410 sprints. He had two victories in the 2018 season leading into Saturday’s race.

Since his passing numerous NASCAR drivers have offered their condolences, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kasey Kahne.