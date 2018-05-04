See Sarah Huckabee’s Fiery Response Back to Michelle Wolf

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has finally responded to Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents dinner jokes.

The Daily Mail reports that during a recent Fox & Friends interview, Sanders said, “That evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me.”

“I hope that [Wolf] can find some of the same happiness that we all have, because I think she may need a little bit more of that in her life because the rest of us here are doing great,” she then added.

Sanders also went on to explain that she’s already pout the night behind her, saying, “The people that were my friends before that evening are my friends today. I’m going to continue doing the job that I came here to do.”

Last weekend, Wolf caused a backlash when she made jokes that many took as being a personal appearance attack on Sanders at the annual Washington D.C. event.

It seems that the specific joke was as follows: “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it; maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Wolf’s jokes did not sit well with a number of high profile figures and many of them took to Twitter to share their contempt.

“Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology,” tweeted MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

“That [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive,” wrote New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

Wolf defended herself from Haberman’s comment by saying, “Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?”

Female members of the press were not the only ones who criticized Wolf for her comments, as her fellow comedian Dennis Miller fired off, “What a horrid human being Michelle Wolf is. I’m going to read up on her over the next couple of days and I will have a few brutally mean jokes about her by Wednesday.”

Sanders’ father, Gov. Mike Huckabee, also commented on the event, tweeting out, “The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad!”

In response to the massive amount of backlash from the night, Wolf tweeted out in defense of her jokes, quipping, “Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials.”