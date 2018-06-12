See a Rowdy Prince George Get Hilariously Silenced by His Cousin at Trooping the Colour Parade

Prince George’s older cousin Savannah Phillips easily stole the show at the Trooping the Colour when she hilariously silenced the rowdy young royal.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday may have been meant to put Queen Elizabeth in the spotlight, but it was the little royals who hilariously stole the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ — SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018

As Prince George, his younger sister Princess Charlotte, and a handful of other young royals stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and watched a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force, Peter and Autumn Phillips’ 7-year-old daughter, Savannah, was not about to put up with her 4-year-old cousin’s rowdiness. As Prince George began talking, Savannah nonchalantly placed her hand over his mouth to silence him and looked directly into the camera as she did so. She followed it up by shushing the little prince.

The moment quickly became all the rage on social media.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the loveliest moment of #TroopingtheColour today: Savannah Phillips conducted the band during the National Anthem, then hushed her cousin, Prince George (the future King) when he started to chat. THAT is #girlpower,” one person wrote.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the loveliest moment of #TroopingtheColour today: Savannah Phillips conducted the band during the National Anthem, then hushed her cousin, Prince George (the future King) when he started to chat.

THAT is #girlpower. pic.twitter.com/S1B0BhYrcl — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) June 9, 2018

Another person commented that while “Prince George might be our future King,” Savannah “decides she’s the boss on the balcony.”

Prince George might be our future King but elder 2nd cousin Savannah decides she’s the boss on the balcony whilst younger sister Isla can’t contain her giggles! #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/AXK6QZrC9w — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 9, 2018

Some could not help but compare it to when Prince George’s uncle, Prince Harry, silenced Princess Beatrice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1990, with one person suggesting that it “runs in the family.”

The event marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first appearance together following their rumored honeymoon. The newlyweds, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rode through London in a horse-drawn carriage during the parade and were then spotted standing on the balcony alongside the other royals. Markle even briefly stole the spotlight when she and sister-in-law Kate Middleton flawlessly curtsied in unison to the Queen.

The Trooping the Colour, held annually to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday, whose true birthday is on April 21, was celebrated by 1,400 soldiers, 200 horse, 400 musicians, and hundreds of onlookers.