Security Guard Took on Las Vegas Shooter Unarmed

A security guard is being recognized as a hero for finding and approaching the room of domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock during Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting.

The guard, identified as Jesus Campos by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, was working when he approached Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, unarmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Daily Beast, Paddock, who had rigged cameras in the hallway and in his room, saw Campos coming and shot him through the door, striking him in the leg. Because of Campos diverting Paddock’s attention from the crowd, the security guard was able to prevent further deaths.

After Campos had been shot, he radioed his location to Mandalay Bay’s dispatch, who shared the information with law enforcement. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said they had received the details via the dispatch center to help them locate the shooter.

“We would not have engaged this individual in the time lapse we did without their assistance,” Lombardo said.

A coworker of Campos’ from Mandalay Bay tells ABC News that the security guard was on “random patrol” when he found Paddock.

“Any one of us could have been in the position he was in,” Lilianna Rodriguez wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help with his hospital treatment. “Most importantly we are a home away from home and at the end of the day we are a team and we should all go home together.”

Dave Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, said that Campos is still recovering from his gunshot wound in the hospital. As of now, the bullet remains in his right leg and will receive the necessary surgery for removal at a later date.

“We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people,” Hickey said.

On Sunday, 64-year-old Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, police have said it was “obviously premeditated.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @beatlesjad