Second Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder for Pulling the Trigger

Florida police say they have arrested one of the men who they believe shot and killed rapper XXXTentacion last month. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Boatwright is one of the two armed suspects involved in the killing in Deerfield Beach, the Sun Sentinel reports.

The newspaper reports that police suspect Boatwright is one of the gunmen who actually pulled the trigger and shot XXXTentacion.

Boatwright was reportedly arrested on July 5 for an unrelated drug charge and served with a warrant on Tuesday for first-degree murder while he was in custody.

The Blast reports that court documents detail that officers smelled marijuana when Boatwright was pulled over for tinted windows on July 5 and that officers found 6 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket. In addition to the drug charges he was already facing, he now faces the charge of murder.

Investigators are still searching for the second gunman, as well as Robert Allen, who was previously named as a person of interest wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation for drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.

As previously reported, Dedrick Williams was arrested and charged with the murder in June. While still charged with first-degree murder, it appears that Williams is not one of the gunmen who shot and killed XXXTentacion.

According to his arrest warrant, police believe Williams was behind the wheel of the SUV that blocked XXXTentacion from leaving his parking spot at RIVA Motorsports. After reportedly blocking the vehicle, two more men who were inside the SUV robbed the rapper, whose given name is Jahseh Dwaye Onfroy, at gunpoint. It is now clear that Boatwright is one of those suspects, although it’s still unclear if police think Allen is one of those suspects as well.

In June, deputies did not say exactly how they believe Allen was tied to the murder. “[Detectives] want to find out what he knows about the murder,” Broward Sheriff’s Office wrote via its Facebook page when it announced Allen was a person of interest.

Police say they have recovered the SUV, a 2017 Dodge Journey, that was used to block in XXXTentacion’s BMW. They offered a $3,000 reward for any credible tips that lead to an arrest.

Police used surveillance video and social media to track down Williams before his arrest in June. Deputies recognized Williams’ bright orange-colored sandals in surveillance video from XXXTentacion’s murder, and later found photos of Williams wearing the sandals on one of his Instagram accounts and on one of his Facebook accounts. Employees from the motorsports shop then identified Williams from a six-photo array as the man who bought a neoprene mask just before leaving the store and getting into the SUV that later blocked in XXXTentacion.