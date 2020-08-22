Second Stimulus: Some Call for Guaranteed Income After Negotiations for One-Time Payment Fall Through

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put individuals at risk and damper the economy, many are calling for lawmakers to implement Universal Basic Income to everyone in the U.S. Universal Basic Income (UBI) would provide a set amount of money to every person, regardless of economic status. Many tout this as a current solution to the financial woes of the pandemic and the ultimate solution to factory automation. Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate and entrepreneur, is a leading voice for this cause, as are Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayor Melvin Carter. The latter two published a joint op-ed on the subject via CNN on Friday, and it sparked loads of conversation.

"We know unconditional cash payments work because we've tried them," the duo wrote. "The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED), the nation's first mayor-led guaranteed income demonstration, has been giving 125 residents $500 per month for 24 months. Spending data from the program shows that not only did SEED recipients leverage the cash to prepare for and get through the first month of the pandemic, but some were able to find new jobs and continue to pay down debt.

"In Saint Paul, our Bridge Fund provided more than $4 million in direct emergency relief for families and small businesses most vulnerable to the economic impacts of Covid-19. In just 10 days, we received over 5,200 applications from families in our community in need of help. With the available funds, we were able to provide 1,265 of those families with a one-time grant of $1,000 for living expenses.

"Because we know that too many in our community continue to struggle, we're exploring a full-scale guaranteed income pilot — similar to the program instituted in Stockton, California and inspired by the writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — to provide recurring cash payments to help families put food on the table. We anticipate announcing next steps later this year."

