Second Stimulus Check: Why 1 Million Americans Won't Receive Trump's $300 Unemployment Boost

A second round of coronavirus relief stimulus checks is still uncertain, but those on unemployment are doing a little better, after getting a $300 unemployment boost from President Trump's executive orders. However, there are about 1 million Americans who won't be receiving that extra money. Trumps' directive will reportedly not include those who already earn less than $100 in unemployment through state programs.

Fox Business cited data from University of Illinois labor economist Eliza Forsythe, who estimated that about 6 percent of roughly 28 million unemployment insurance recipients will not be eligible for assistance and protections. She also clarified that most of those impacted by this are "disproportionately female [72 percent]," Forsythe added, "They are somewhat less likely to be Black or Hispanic, likely due to the state distribution of low benefits." She also stated, "Under $100 a week in benefits is impossible to live on, and it's cruel single out these workers to deny benefits to."

Update: in further guidance, the Trump admin. has clarified that PUA recipients *will* be able to get the $300 match, as long as they are receiving at least $100 in benefits. This should cover almost everyone on PUA unless you are working part time and have a reduced benefit — Eliza Forsythe (@ElizaForsythe) August 14, 2020

The additional $300 federal unemployment benefit money comes after the extra $600 provided by the CARES Act expired at the end of July. Senate Republicans drafted a new bill — the HEALS Act — but Democrats felt that it did meet enough of the needs that Americans have amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so negotiations stalled and no agreement was settled on. This led to Trump signing the executive orders, which will see FEMA sending out extra unemployment benefit money to states that apply for it.

According to FEMA's Frequently Asked Questions webpage, the "timeframe to administer funding to individuals will vary by state/territory." The department adds how "states/territories must adjust their unemployment insurance system to access these funds and accommodate program requirements, such as claimant eligibility, which may factor into delivery times state/territory systems and capabilities vary."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also writes, "The Department of Labor estimates an average of three weeks from August 8, as states/territories adjust their systems concurrently with FEMA's review process. However, at least one state has estimated it will have all payments out retroactive to August 1 in less than one week from the grant award."