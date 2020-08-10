Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Still Calling for a Second Payment as Negotiations Collapse

The American people are not giving up hope on a second stimulus check. After negotiations between the Trump administration and Democratic leaders collapsed on Capitol Hill, a renewed call for action has been sparked on social media, many urging Congress to pass an additional round of payments.

Although a second round of direct payments had seemed like a given and had gained bipartisan support, the chances of those hopes becoming reality hit a major roadblock. After nearly two weeks of negotiations, talks regarding the next stimulus package not only came to a standstill, but entirely collapsed on Friday. As a result, President Donald Trump stepped in with an executive order targeting a number of critical aspects. Stimulus checks, however, are not among those orders, as direct payments to the American people can only be authorized by Congress, not by the president.

While it remains unclear what exactly will happen next, many Americans are flocking to social media to react to the latest development in the weeks-long debate, some demanding that an additional payment be approved. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying amid renewed fears that an additional round of payments may no longer be in the future.