Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Still Calling for a Second Payment as Negotiations Collapse
The American people are not giving up hope on a second stimulus check. After negotiations between the Trump administration and Democratic leaders collapsed on Capitol Hill, a renewed call for action has been sparked on social media, many urging Congress to pass an additional round of payments.
Although a second round of direct payments had seemed like a given and had gained bipartisan support, the chances of those hopes becoming reality hit a major roadblock. After nearly two weeks of negotiations, talks regarding the next stimulus package not only came to a standstill, but entirely collapsed on Friday. As a result, President Donald Trump stepped in with an executive order targeting a number of critical aspects. Stimulus checks, however, are not among those orders, as direct payments to the American people can only be authorized by Congress, not by the president.
While it remains unclear what exactly will happen next, many Americans are flocking to social media to react to the latest development in the weeks-long debate, some demanding that an additional payment be approved. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying amid renewed fears that an additional round of payments may no longer be in the future.
Congress really spent 2 weeks debating for the next stimulus bill and got nowhere. Now they are going back on a month long vacation with no bill passed, and no one is getting a second stimulus check. What a literal joke of a government.— Kyle Porter (@okaneookii) August 8, 2020
prevnext
Second Stimulus Check Passage Delayed Again By $600 Unemployment Extension Clash via @forbes https://t.co/wXTVGhURge WHOLE thing is a joke. Neither side wants to give a second check its we will go high u go low n we can pretend to want to get a deal done to fool the people.— Elvis yellow (@Wilsonpiper21) August 8, 2020
Maybe the Senate and Congress should not be paid until they pass this stimulus check and unemployment that would sure get their damn attention— Michael Ingram (@Michael99074536) August 8, 2020
prevnext
whats the news on the second stimulus check tho like i NEED that— princess belda (@botwsequel) August 8, 2020
Congress pulling this kind of BS is why we need UBI instead of just stimulus checks... I’m fortunate to have a job still but so many others don’t.— Solly🧢 (@simplysollyyy) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Gravely disappointed that Congress failed to pass a stimulus check. Channelled that anger and sadness into a Humanity Forward donation.— Kiyomi McFarlane 🍎🧢 🗳 (@KiyomiMcfarlane) August 9, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi PLEASE GET THE SECOND STIMULUS CHECK PASSED. IM LOSING MY HOME DESPITE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER BANK OF AMERICA SAYS THEY ARE NO WAY STOPPING FORECLOSURES OR LATE PENALTIES.— bverry (@bverry2) August 10, 2020
SO.....WHERES THE SECOND STIMULUS CHECK.
prevnext
Here's an idea you bunch of idiots in Congress why don't you work on one thing at a time pass the stimulus checks then then go back and work on something else I asked the ones that you already agree on damn it's not hard— Vince Teasley (@TeasleyVince) August 8, 2020
I wish they’d just pass that fucking stimulus check thing. I’ve applied to so many jobs and my last $10 just simply won’t last me another few days. I just wanna live.— 🧜🏻♀️ (@wannabeplantmom) August 9, 2020
prevnext
@realDonaldTrump Mr president HELP THE POOREST AMERICANS MAKING UNDER $40,000 A YEAR AND SEND US $2,000 A MONTH RECURRING MONTHLY STIMULUS CHECKS FOR 15 MONTHS RETROACTIVELY TO MARCH 1ST. PLEASE PASS THE MONTHLY ECONOMIC CRISIS SUPPORT ACT! WE NEED THESE LARGE CHECKS!!!!— Brad Dyer (@BradDye06680226) August 7, 2020
HEY WASHINGTON GET THE STIMULUS CHECK OUT TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE,YOU GUYS SHOULD HAVE STARTED ON THIS STIMULUS PACKAGE RIGHT AFTER THE FIRST ONE WAS PASSED YOU KNEW THIS WAS COMING.— Linda1214555 (@Linda12145551) August 8, 2020
prevnext
Aye @realDonaldTrump Get your people in order we need a stimulus check. Tell em flip a coin , meet in the middle or sum we strugglin outchea— X (@somestonr) August 7, 2020
Where are the second STIMULUS checks?— bverry (@bverry2) August 10, 2020
THAT WOULD IS WHAT WE THE PEOPLE NEED.
PERIOD.
prev
yo i need this stimulus check or somethin these bills ain’t gonna pay themselves— ash 🦋 (@ashxbutterfly) August 9, 2020