Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Sparks Tenacious Responses After Criticizing 'Latest Spin' From Democrats
Social media is weighing in amid the back-and-forth discussions taking place between Democrats and Republicans following the collapse of stimulus relief bill negotiations. After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again added his voice to the ongoing heated discussion, criticizing Democrats for their "latest spin," Twitter users added their own voices to the debate.
Democrats’ latest spin: They’ve moved from a $3.5 trillion, far-left, non-COVID-related wish list to a $2.5 trillion, far-left, non-COVID-related wish list and insist the White House meet them there.
That’s not a reality-based negotiation. It’s throwing spaghetti at the wall. pic.twitter.com/QmHTA0WdMu— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 13, 2020
Speaking Thursday just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the GOP for refusing to budge on the price tag of the relief bill, McConnell hit back in a fiery response, accusing Democrats of "barely even pretending to negotiate." He said that Pelosi's "latest spin is that it is some heroic sacrifice to lower her demand from a made-up $3.5 trillion marker that was never going to become law to an equally made up $2.5 trillion marker." He went on to state, "that's not negotiating," but rather, "that's throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks."
McConnell's remarks, the latest attack he has launched against Pelosi and her fellow Democrats since negotiations came to an abrupt halt, was met with a flurry of fiery responses from the American people. In desperate need of further aid, some are growing tired of the finger-pointing taking place on both sides of the aisle, demanding congressional lawmakers return to Capitol Hill to strike a deal rather than enjoy a summer recess. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to McConnell's tweet.
I don't do politics here. They depress me. And I know I'm just one unimportant voice in a sea of important millions but I'm here, as a citizen, begging you to reach a deal. I don't care who's at fault; Republicans, democrats, people in the middle. My bills-— Dannie (@HannibalsTies) August 14, 2020
don't care about who's at fault, or who won't negotiate better. My family is on the brink of homelessness and destitution. Please, pass the democrats bill. Don't let your petty irritation force millions of families to suffer. I don't care what they're asking for, just pass it. We— Dannie (@HannibalsTies) August 14, 2020
Unemployment: Covid issue
School: Covid issue
Eviction: Covid issue
PPP: Covid issue.
Children going hungry: Covid issue
Not Covid issues:
Jets— Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) August 13, 2020
Fbi building
The west wind
Tax breaks for the rich
Allowing companies to injure and kill workers without paying.
As you sit at home & do nothing.. https://t.co/jJp8OpHdfb— lisa veitch (@LisaVeitch5) August 13, 2020
YOUR ACTIONS ARE DELIBERATELY HARMING AMERICANS.
Stonewalling aid legislation during a pandemic that was aggravated by the person YOU FAILED TO REMOVE FROM OFFICE is not a good look, but you seem to have no problem with it.
At least D(s) are in the room - you walked out in May. pic.twitter.com/oq2iPjVaCb— ✊🏾 (remote) •••••• •••••••• (@iam_sysop) August 13, 2020
Like this spaghetti that does NOTHING for the people? pic.twitter.com/HBwJYqVFbe— mizzy 🖤🐀🖤🦇🖤 (@mizzynutz) August 13, 2020
Democrats are trying to help the people in need, nurses, doctors, hospitals, rent, school safety,etc.— Linda KWS (@LindaKWS1) August 13, 2020
Republicans want to cut food stamps, cut unemployment check way down, give corporations 3 martini lunch, fund Trump's FBI building bs to help his businesshttps://t.co/LNJVq65TiF pic.twitter.com/9ihphZx6yx
If only you had the bill earlier, like maybe in May, so you had time to negotiate.— tommi (@tommimkas) August 13, 2020
Reminder that Mitch isnt doing his job and opted out of negotiations. He owns this just like Trump. Democrats passed their plan in May. Mitch still doesn't want to negotiate. Trump waited over a month for political timing while tens of thousands died. #NovemberIsComing https://t.co/vTrQ0VQlBH— Arthur Meyer (@ArthurEMeyerIV) August 14, 2020
And you've still done absolutely nothing since they sent you a bill in MAY https://t.co/yk6HdNYI5W— Manolete John Garcia (@MJGarciaKCMO) August 13, 2020
How about we take all your money, food, home....until you take care of the unemployed and the ONLY people trying to bail out this country. We are known as #EssentialWorkers - GET A DEAL DONE before you leave office in November! You can thank us for that too! #PayEssentials— Essential Workers (@EssentialDoe) August 13, 2020
we are running out of food!! What's in your pantry!??— Patricia Marie (@pmo1346) August 13, 2020
Stop playing partisan patti-cake and do your job. Help the American people, not your wealthy donors, but people who have been hard hit by this pandemic and need assistance. If you wield power badly, you do not deserve to have that power. Do the right thing.— Meredith Russell Fay (@meredifay) August 13, 2020
Get the non-COVID items out on both sides and get something done. TODAY would be a good time to reach agreement.— Carol Stanton (@castanton) August 13, 2020