Second Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Sparks Tenacious Responses After Criticizing 'Latest Spin' From Democrats

Social media is weighing in amid the back-and-forth discussions taking place between Democrats and Republicans following the collapse of stimulus relief bill negotiations. After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again added his voice to the ongoing heated discussion, criticizing Democrats for their "latest spin," Twitter users added their own voices to the debate.

Democrats’ latest spin: They’ve moved from a $3.5 trillion, far-left, non-COVID-related wish list to a $2.5 trillion, far-left, non-COVID-related wish list and insist the White House meet them there. That’s not a reality-based negotiation. It’s throwing spaghetti at the wall. pic.twitter.com/QmHTA0WdMu — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 13, 2020

Speaking Thursday just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the GOP for refusing to budge on the price tag of the relief bill, McConnell hit back in a fiery response, accusing Democrats of "barely even pretending to negotiate." He said that Pelosi's "latest spin is that it is some heroic sacrifice to lower her demand from a made-up $3.5 trillion marker that was never going to become law to an equally made up $2.5 trillion marker." He went on to state, "that's not negotiating," but rather, "that's throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks."

McConnell's remarks, the latest attack he has launched against Pelosi and her fellow Democrats since negotiations came to an abrupt halt, was met with a flurry of fiery responses from the American people. In desperate need of further aid, some are growing tired of the finger-pointing taking place on both sides of the aisle, demanding congressional lawmakers return to Capitol Hill to strike a deal rather than enjoy a summer recess. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to McConnell's tweet.