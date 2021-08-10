Flag Depicting 'Winnie the Pooh' Character Tigger Sparks Wild Dispute From Neighbor in Viral Video
A viral video posted this weekend has social media in an uproar — especially Winnie the Pooh fans. The clip comes from a Ring doorbell camera and it was originally posted on TikTok, showing an older white woman approaching a Black neighbor's door. The visitor proclaims that she doesn't like the neighbor's flag showing the character Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because "it makes the neighborhood look tacky."
The video is less than a minute and a half long, but it's remarkably tense. The older woman is not shy in repeating "I don't like it" again and again when it comes to the younger woman's flag, and she even makes veiled threats about forming a homeowner's association or enforcing unspoken "rules" for the community. She hesitates to say the name "Tigger" out loud, and does not explain until the very end that she dislikes the flag because it's "tacky." She also unloads several other criticisms of her neighbor's house without being asked.
"I thought the American flag was real nice. I don't say nothing about the shrubbery being cut. I don't say nothing about the backyard. But I don't like that," the woman says in the clip. Her unprompted opinions clearly leave the video poster baffled, and they have commenters online infuriated.
"Go f— yourself. Tigger is a national treasure and beloved childhood icon, and you should be thankful this household reminds you of his existence every time you pass by here," reads one cathartic response published by The A.V. Club. Here's a look at how others are answering this video on Twitter.
Triggered
Many people joked that this woman was somehow "triggered by Tigger." They assumed that she would never use this description herself, but they also just laughed at the rhyme.prevnext
Double Down
Many commenters suggested other Tigger-themed decorations that they would use to double down if they were in this TikTok user's place.prevnext
None of Her Business
Many people took the complaint at face value and thought it was over the line, saying that the woman had no right to complain about her neighbors' decorations.prevnext
Racism
Others thought that the woman was displaying clear racism against her neighbors, and was just looking for any reason to complain.prevnext
Other Flags
Agreement
A few people agreed with the older woman in criticizing the Tigger flag, but they were shouted down in most cases online.prevnext
Winnie the Pooh
Finally, many people were sad to see Tigger in Twitter's trending topics for this unfortunate reason. Some said they were hoping it would be about new Winnie the Pooh content, or even Rap City music. They complained that racism has officially found its way into every part of life now.prev