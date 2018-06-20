Sarah Palin’s Son Track Pleads Guilty to Trespassing Charge Connected to Domestic Violence Arrest

Track Palin, the oldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his December arrest.

According to Alaska’s CBS affiliate KTVA, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 19, to a misdemeanor criminal trespassing in the first degree charge stemming from his December 16, 2017 arrest in Wasilla, Alaska. A judge handed down a 10-day jail sentence and ordered Palin to complete a rehabilitation program in the Veterans Treatment Court.

“Everything that I’m seeing, so far, is a guy who is motivated to improve himself. He is in school. He’s doing everything that is asked of him. He got a deal that is very much in line with what these folks get. So far so good,” Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said, adding that Palin has already gone through the Veterans Court program once before but failed. “I don’t know of anybody getting more than two tries.”

If Palin successfully completes the program, his charge will be downgraded to a second-degree count, though if he fails, he will have to complete a 1-year jail term.

Palin found himself in trouble with the law after he entered his family’s home through a window and then proceeded to repeatedly hit his father, Todd Palin, in the head. Sarah Palin called police stating that her son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.”

Palin, then 28, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and arraigned the following day on three counts: felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage. It is believed that he had been drinking and taking pain medication at the time of the incident.

Just a year prior, in January 2016, Palin had been arrested on domestic assault charges and was charged with assault in the fourth degree, interfering with a domestic violence report, and misconduct involving weapons after his then girlfriend, Jordan Loew, reported to police that he had punched her in the face. The attack allegedly happened when Loewe had their son in her arms.

“He’s told me he was going to kill me,” Loewe told reporters at the time.

“That was when I finally left. My son’s life was in danger so many times in that day. I don’t know why it took that long but that was where I drew the line. I didn’t care if I had to live in a box with my son – I’m not letting him live through this hell. Charlie’s going to have a dead mom and a dad in prison if I don’t leave. I felt that Track was going to kill me or kill both of us,” she later added.

Both Loewe and Palin’s mother have suggested that Track may be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder stemming from his years spent in the Army, including a year spent serving in Iraq.