Sarah Palin Mourns Senator John McCain: ‘We Lost an American Original’

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin issued a statement mourning the loss of her “American Original” running mate Sen. John McCain.

Palin took to Twitter to extend her condolences to the Arizona Republican senator’s family. He passed away Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with a deadly form of brain cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.

– Sarah Palin and family pic.twitter.com/KRvcIQ99cA — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

“Today we lost an American original,” Palin wrote on Twitter. “Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”

“John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family,” the message concluded, signed Sarah Palin and family.

McCain was a two-time presidential candidate, losing the GOP nomination in 2000 to George W. Bush and the general election in 2008 to Barack Obama, when he ran alongside Palin.

Despite his unsuccessful runs for the White House, McCain’s political career spanned more than 30 years as a Senator. McCain is also known for enduring more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also released a statement Saturday following the news of his death.

“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics,” Obama wrote. “But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher- the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as as a privilege, something novel, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as out patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”

The statement continued, “Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family.”

President Donald Trump also released his own statement, a brief message to McCain on his Twitter.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” He tweeted.

McCain’s wife, Cindy also wrote on Twitter about her husband’s passing.

“My heart is broken,” Cindy wrote. “I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”