Sarah Palin’s Home Damaged by Alaskan Earthquake

Sarah Palin’s home was damaged during the serious earthquake that affected Alaska Friday, but she is still counting her blessings.

The former governor updated followers after a 7.0 earthquake struck the state, confirming on social media that she and her family were safe, but that her home had experienced serious damage.

“[Pray] for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not…” she wrote on Twitter. “I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

The politician later gave her fans an update with a heartbreaking visual from the aftermath of the quake, as first reported by PEOPLE, showing off the damage caused to her parents’ house.

“My parent’s home in Wasilla is usually in tip top shape,” she wrote alongside a Facebook video of the destroyed home’s interior. “Here it is this morning following the earthquake. The video doesn’t begin to show the scope.”

The clip shows dozens of dishes shattered on the house’s kitchen floor and frames dangle from the walls in the living room.

“Wow, this is yucky,” Palin says at one point in the video.

A voice, likely of Palin’s mother, responded to her comment, adding “It’s better than having your house burn to ashes,” likely a reference to the California wildfires that caused severe damage in the state in early November.

Palin also shared the same video on Instagram, captioning the heartbreaking clip: “Helping my folks begin some cleanup.”

Palin’s daughter, Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin was not in Alaska at the time of the devastating earthquake, but shared a message of support to those affected, on her social media account.

“Just sick I’m not in Alaska to help my family and friends with the aftermath of the massive earthquake they had this morning,” Bristol wrote. “Sending all the prayers to everyone affected.”

She also reposted her mother’s video to her Instagram Story, adding a broken heart to the bottom of the clip.

The 7.0 quake caused massive damage to roads and buildings and briefly triggered a tsunami warning for the area, causing many residents to flee. The quake was followed by a 5.8 aftershock just six minutes later.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Kristin Dossett, who lives in the city of Palmer, told CNN. “It shook like I have never felt anything shake before.”

She added how “it just didn’t stop.”

“It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere — everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere.”