See First Image of Sarah Palin’s Battered Husband After Son’s Alleged Attack

It’s been over two weeks since Sarah Palin‘s son Track was arrested on burglary and assault charges after allegedly attacking his father, and now we have the first image of Todd Palin since that fateful day.

The former candidate for Vice-President shared the photo of her family to Instagram, and her husband Todd can be clearly seen to the right with a mark on his nose that may or may not be from the encounter.

Track was picked up by police in Wasilla, Alaska in Dec., and then arraigned the morning after his arrest. The charges against him are felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief for causing property damage between $250 and $999.

All of the charges are reported to be related to domestic violence.

Following his arrest, the mother of Track’s youngest child, 24-year-old Jordan Loewe, spoke to reporters about his history of aggression.

“He’s told me he was going to kill me and his parents knew that. They didn’t want me to call the police. They know, there’s no doubt about it. I think they wish they didn’t know but they know,” Loewe said.

“I did stay quiet each time, I never spoke about anything before this. I wanted to respect their privacy and mine and I just didn’t think the world needed to know,” Loewe added. “But I’m at the point that keeping quiet didn’t do anything and he’s hurt more people, so it’s time to speak up.“

Additionally, Loewe said that she does believe there is a cause and reason for why Track behaves the way he does.

“I think he has a lot of issues – not just instability but a lot of mental health issues that have never been addressed. I think there’s a bit of PTSD there but that’s not the main problem. There’s a lot of problems and that maybe just adds to it. It’s the same with alcohol, it exacerbates it,” Loewe said.

She went on to explain, “When I was with him, he was sober for year at that time and there was still a lot of violence problems.”