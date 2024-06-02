Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who infamously murdered dozens of women and disposed of their bodies on his pig farm in the late '90s, has died. The convicted murderer was assaulted by an inmate at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec, sending him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. He was 74.

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 with no parole eligibility for 25 years. He was charged with the murder of at least 26 women, including sex workers and streetwalkers that didn't garner as much attention from authorities. As the AP notes, Pickton's confirmed victims were Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, Georgina Papin and Marnie Frey.

According to the AP, remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Pickton's farm, with the killer bragging to an undercover police officer that he murdered a total of 49 women. The infamous trial featured testimony revealing Pickton telling how he strangled victims and fed the remains to his pigs. This tidbit was enough for the health officials in Canada to issue a tainted meat advisory to neighbors who may have eaten the meat.

Cynthia Cardinal called Pickton's death a healing moment, closing a chapter on her sister, Georgina Papin's murder at the pig farmer's hands. "This is gonna bring healing for, I won't say all families, I'll just say most of the families," she told the outlet. "I'm like – wow, finally. I can actually move on and heal and I can put this behind me."

A 51-year-old inmate was charged with the assault on Pickton, according to police. Correctional services in the country released a statement to note they were investigating the incident.

"The investigation will examine all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the assault, including whether policies and protocols were followed," the statement reads. "We are mindful that this offender's case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families. Our thoughts are with them."