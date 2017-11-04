Mother Fatally Shoots Daughters While They Slept

A mother in Texas is facing charges after fatally shooting her two young daughters while they slept early Thursday morning.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, was charged with capital murder on Thursday after she shot her two daughters, 7-year-old Kaylee Danielle and 5-year-old Kenlie as they lay asleep in bed.

Henderson’s husband Jacob and stepfather to the girls called 911 to report the shootings at their home. CBS News reports Jacob made a prior call to 911 Wednesday night to report his wife was possibly suicidal.

“My wife she’s like, I don’t know,” Jacob told a dispatcher in the first call. “She won’t listen to me. She won’t talk to me.”

When deputies responded to the call, the couple reported no issues. However, three hours later, the stepfather had called police, frantically telling them that his wife shot their two daughters.

In the dispatch call, Jacob can be heard sobbing, saying, “She was asleep when I went to sleep last night. I woke up and she came in there [and] said, ‘Babe, I just shot the kids.’ And I didn’t want to believe it. I went in there and they were dead.”

Authorities report that the two girls were sleeping in the living room when they had been shot in the head. According to The Associated Press, Henderson could be heard in the background of the dispatch call asking her husband to “kill her” or “shoot her,” at one point screaming, “God what did I do?”

Henderson County Sheriff spokesperson said that the mother confessed to the murder of her two young daughters, revealing she had been planning to kill them and her husband for several weeks. She also planned to kill herself.

The spokesperson went on to share that she “did try to shoot her husband,” but that the “gun malfunctioned.” The department is currently investigating, revealing that they “don’t have a motive at all” at the moment.

“We’re still digging, trying to figure out what was going on at that house at the time,” the spokesperson said.

Henderson is charged with one count of capital murder, however, another capital charge is pending with other possible charges.

ABC News reports she is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on suicide watch, with her bond set at $2 million.