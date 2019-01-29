Samantha Markle Calls Meghan Markle’s Fiji Speech ‘Not True’

Just days after issuing another public apology to her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle is reigniting their feud, calling the Duchess of Sussex a liar.

Samantha’s latest attack followed Markle’s first royal speech while on her 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry, where she spoke with students and staff at the University of the South Pacific and opened up about the struggles of obtaining a college education.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bula vinaka,” Markle began her speech with the traditional greeting, according to PEOPLE. “As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university. From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one.”

“I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world – myself included,” The Duchess continued in her speech. “It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition – that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

Samantha, however, claimed that her sister’s speech was riddled with lies, stating that the new royal did not have to work for her education at all.

“Our father paid for all of her education,” Samantha wrote on her private Twitter account on Wednesday, according to E! News, tagging both the Kensington Palace and Duke of Cambridge’s official Twitter accounts. “This speech is not true!”

“Stop the enabling! Do not ever reward a lie it does not matter how fluffy it is!” she continued in a second tweet. “It is wrong and there is no force on the planet that will take this away from my father. She should inspire women with the truth and with gratitude! Role model thankfullness and truth, not lies.”

Samantha’s comments come on the heels of earlier addresses to the Duchess, in which she said that she was prepared to let bygones be bygones following the announcement that Markle was expecting her first child. Even prior to that announcement, Samantha had made an effort to settle the tensions that arose between herself and the Duchess, traveling to London to deliver Markle a letter.

So far, it does not seem that the Duchess has made any similar attempts to contact Samantha, whom she has not spoken to in years. Markle is instead busy finishing the final leg of her first international tour and focusing on a healthy pregnancy.