Publishing Legend S.I. Newhouse Jr. Dead at 89

S.I. Newhouse Jr., the 40-year head of Advance Publications, has died. He was 89.

He died on Sunday after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness, according to EW.

S.I. and his brother, Donald Newhouse ran Advance Publications, a publishing giant with hands in various aspects of the media industry. The company, which was founded by their father Samuel Newhouse Sr., ran Conde Nasté publications including Vanity Fair, Vogue and The New Yorker.

The late publisher was known for his attention to detail and would fine tune editions of magazines at the last moment before publication.

“I was brought up and trained in a very personal business by my father and his brothers, and they were all very personal operators and close to what they were doing,” Newhouse Jr.’s told Adweek in 1993.

Advance Publications’ other interests include the Discovery Channel and its affiliates and regional newspapers such as The Oregonian and The Star-Ledger.

Newhouse J.R.’s media empire led him to be worth an estimated $9.5 billion.

He was also a noted philanthropist and art collector.