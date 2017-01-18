Ryan Lochte Reveals the Sex of His First Child With Kayla Rae Reid

A photo posted by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on Aug 3, 2016 at 12:49am PDT

Ryan Lochte and and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid revealed in December that they were expecting their first child together, and the Olympic swimmer recently spoke to CBS News about how he and Reid are preparing to become parents, whether they’re planning their wedding and what the sex of their child is.

Lochte revealed that he and Reid are expecting a boy, which fits in perfectly with his plan for his family.

“I always wanted more than one kid and I definitely wanted a boy first so if we have a girl, the boy will be the big brother and take care of his sister so it’s working out perfectly,” he explained, adding that he’s been getting advice from other parents to prepare him for fatherhood.

“I’m definitely going to be a loving dad,” he said. “I’m going to spoil my child with so much love and that’s where the baby’s going to get spoiled. I know what to do and what not to do from talking to other parents and my own parents so I’m excited to change diapers, to dress up my kid in the same outfits as me and this is going to be so much fun. It’s going to be awesome.”

As for his and Reid’s wedding, the Olympian shared that he wants to be a big part of the planning process.

“They always say like the wedding’s for the woman but you know, for me, I want to be a part of it,” he revealed. “I want to help pick out the cake, pick out the flowers, settings, everything, so I want to be a big part of it. Our biggest focus is bringing this child into this world. We’re going to keep our focus on that and afterward we’ll set a date and time on getting married, but I think we’re looking at October.”

Lochte is already preparing for the 2020 Olympics, but he feels confident that he’ll be able to juggle his training schedule with the demands of fatherhood.

“It’s something I’ve been doing my entire life — time management,” he explained. “I’ve had school, commitments with sponsors and still be able to get training in, so this won’t be any different, having a family. I’ve been managing my time for so long so I know I can handle it.”

