Watch: Ryan Gosling Dedicates His 2017 Golden Globe Award Win to His ‘Lady’ Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling is going home a winner!

Gosling won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 8. This was his fifth Golden Globe nomination and first win!

The actor began his acceptance speech by joking that it should have been fellow nominee Ryan Reynolds up there, saying, “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand.”

He then turned to his La La Land costar Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle and told them the award belonged to the three of them. “Damien and Emma, this belongs to the three of us,” he said. “I’ll chop it into three pieces if you want, [but] I don’t really want to do that because who would get what piece. No one wants the bottom and we’d fight over the top. It could tear us apart, but the point is it’s ours!”

Gosling praised his “lady” Eva Mendes towards the end of his heartfelt speech. “You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people and there’s just no time to thank everyone,” he emotionally shared. “I just would like to thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

“If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart thank you, to my daughters Amada Lee and Esmeralda, I love you.”

He ended his speech by dedicating it to the memory of Eva’s brother, Juan Carlo Mendez.

The other nominees were Ryan Reynolds for his role in Deadpool, Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins, Jonah Hill for War Dogs and Colin Farrell for his role in The Lobster.

