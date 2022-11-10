runDisney 2022 Wine & Dine Weekend 2022 Recap at Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resorts offers a lot more than just appearances from Mickey Mouse, rides and attractions, and funnel cakes. As part of the company's dedication to health, wellness, and fitness, runDisney offers a variety of events and programs designed for people of all ages to get active. This year, PopCulture.com's Brenda Alexander was invited to participate in The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. The four-day event blends music, stories, and culinary delights found during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival and the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th-anniversary celebration. Aside from the magic of the parks, guests can also experience a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and a health and fitness expo. There were several major highlights that make you forget you're exercising. There's something special about doing so while at the happiest place on Earth. While each runDisney event offers something different, adding the parks as a backdrop makes it even better. Here's some of what you may expect if you opt to attend a runDisney event in the near future during the Fall season. It's very much worth the time!

Health and wellness The whole purpose of the weekend is to get active. You definitely get in your steps while moseying around the parks, but the runDisney Wine & Dine Weekend adds more. There's a fitness expo and the chance for all guests to dig into other ways to sustain a fit lifestyle at all levels. prevnext

A holiday preview This race came off the heels of Halloween and ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Luckily, the decorations are already up throughout most of the parks. Parades are in full swing, instrumental holiday tunes are playing throughout, ornaments are available to purchase at the gift shops, and the Christmas programming is underway. There's no better place to begin to deck the halls than at Walt Disney World. prevnext

Celebrity appearances You may catch a glimpse of some of your favorite celebrities throughout the weekend. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross of The Real Housewives of Atlanta ran her first 5k on Nov. 4. She told us of her experience, "It didn't feel like there was a lot of judgment. It was just really a lot of fun. I thought I might run and walk some of it. And I never had any desire to walk. I just wanted to keep going, and I wanted to keep pushing. That definitely came from the inspiration from everyone around me." prevnext

Run/Walk with your favorite characters While participating in the 5k, 10k, or half marathon, slow down for a chance to hug on iconic Disney characters. Some who made appearances throughout the 5k at EPCOT included Olaf from Frozen, Donald Duck, and the rats from Ratatouille. prevnext

Eat to the Beat While eating a few treats and sipping on wine from Argentina, take a moment to enjoy some live music. Throughout the season, there are several lineups. While I was there, I enjoyed the sweet sounds of Boyz II Men. The Philadelphia natives got the crowd jamming to some of their hits, including Motown Philly, I'll Make Love to You, and End of the Road. prevnext