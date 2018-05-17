Royal Wedding: Twitter Doesn’t Want Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress, But Beatrice and Eugenie’s Hats

The royal wedding is just days away, and the world is sitting on pins and needles waiting to see Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s hats.

While there have been various reports of what princess-to-be Meghan Markle will be wearing on her big day, it turns out that the internet is more interested in what royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie will be donning on their heads.

Blow Meghan’s dress. I want to see Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s hats. — Sylvia Milne (@Libmoggy) May 15, 2018

The sisters broke the internet and nearly stole the spotlight at Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials, with Princess Beatrice’s pale pink silk bow hat, which matched her Valentino couture dress, being compared to a pretzel, toilet seat, and even a Turkey Twizzler. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s hat was just as meme-worthy, the blue hat with purple flowers and feathers sparking a wave of laughter on social media.

Do you want Eugenie and Beatrice to take major fashion risks at #harryandmeghan‘s #RoyalWedding? Or go for a more polished look? pic.twitter.com/n8lqZL5v3V — When Meghan Met Harry: A Royal Weddingcast (@royalweddingpod) May 11, 2018

Those same watching eyes are now hoping to see what the pair will wear next.

thinking about what hat Princess Beatrice is going to wear this weekend like pic.twitter.com/UpD4rzPtcg — M.M. Plumm (@moplumsy) May 14, 2018

The sisters have become renowned not for their royalty, but rather for their peculiar fascinator selection. In 2008, Princess Beatrice sported a kaleidoscope of butterflies adorning her head for Peter Phillips’ wedding to Autumn Kelly. The Princess, whose fascinator selection first made waves during William and Kate’s nuptials, later auctioned her pink bow fascinator, the proceeds of which went to the Little Bee Initiative.

And more importantly, what kind of hats are Beatrice and Eugenie gonna show up rocking? #oneweektogo #royalwedding — Becky Blackman (@beckyb89) May 12, 2018

While the royal sisters’ hats may be all the buzz, Markle is still getting plenty of attention over her dress, though sources have remained tight-lipped regarding what the royal wedding gown will look like.

Several designers have been reported to be the frontrunners to design the custom gown, including Inbal Dror, who Markle reportedly reached out to for a sketch; Ralph & Russo, who the Daily Mail reported designed a gown with a price tag nearing the $150,000 mark; and Alexander McQueen, who designed both gowns that Kate Middleton wore when she wed Prince William.

It has recently been speculated that Burberry may be the designer of the dress, as the Suit alum’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, was spotted with a Burberry garment bag upon touching down in London. While the garment bag itself likely was not concealing the secretive wedding dress, in the past, the same fashion house has designed multiple looks for royal weddings, including Alexander McQueen, who also designed Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress for the 2011 royal wedding.

Royal wedding watchers will get their first glimpse of the Markle’s wedding gown on Saturday, May 19, when she steps out of her overnight accommodations at Cliveden House on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate and travels to St. George’s Chapel with her mother for the wedding ceremony.