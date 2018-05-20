Royal Wedding Viewers Melt Over Prince Harry Being ‘Mesmerized’ by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially husband and wife, and admirers are still not over their wedding ceremony.

From the couple’s vows to their first kiss, there were so many beautiful moments between the royal pair, but Twitter has zeroed in on one moment as the most romantic.

Jenna Guillaume, editor-at-large for Buzzfeed Australia, shared the below gif of an intimate moment between the newly crowed Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The pair is shown listening to the performing choir’s rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” with the hundreds of friends and family in attendance. However, you would not know so many people were there by the looks of the scene.

Harry seems to be infatuated with his bride and strokes her thumb and he looks at her. She notices a moment later and gives him a sweet smile of approval.

Admirers of the royal couple latched on to the photo and liked Guillaume’s tweeted more than 93,000 times. They even attached their own viral messages to the moment, such as the below tweet that was liked 319,000 times.

Fam look at the way he’s just mesmerised by her. Lord. https://t.co/f0R3NfkVG7 — COME GET PSALM (@YsabellaGrace_) May 19, 2018

“Fam, look at the way he’s just mesmerized by her. Lord,” the user wrote.

Many users saw the moment as a key example as to why the couple’s love is much more special than some royal relationships.

“I love this! He’s not sitting all stiff and proper and regal and royal,” one user wrote. “He looks like he couldn’t care less about formality and protocol. He’s just a guy checkin’ out his wife on his wedding day!”

I love this! He’s not sitting all stiff and proper and regal and royal. He looks like he couldn’t care less about formality and protocol. He’s just a guy checkin’ out his wife on his wedding day! #PrinceHarry is simply #TheMan. — The G (@Terminator5050) May 20, 2018

Many users also walked away from the ceremony with higher hopes for their own love lives, inspired by Harry’s devotion to the former Suits actress.

As one user put it, “Get you a guy who looks at you like Harry looked at Meghan during ‘Stand By Me.’”