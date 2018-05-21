Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s Veil Hilariously Trolled on Twitter

The past three days have been filled with royal wedding memes, but one in particular took Twitter by storm.

Pictures from the royal wedding served as the basis for thousands of jokes this weekend. Many photos were used again and again and became the format for repeatable memes. On Saturday, one post emerged that was a singular work of viral genius.

The post featured a photo of Prince Harry leading his new bride out of St. George’s Chapel. As they walked down the steps, Meghan Markle’s 16-foot-long train trailed at ful length behind them, leading one Twitter user to a very specific association.

when you marry a cvs receipt pic.twitter.com/JmJgj4lGz0 — J.Cyrus (@JCyrus) May 20, 2018

“When you marry a cvs receipt,” the tweet read simply. At the time of this writing, it has nearly 46,000 likes and nearly 8,000 retweets. It stood out among the countless other royal wedding memes for its originality.

As is now the custom on Twitter, the poster, J. Cyrus, created a thread below the post to direct new followers toward his other content.

“I didn’t just drop a mixtape or start a go fund me,” he wrote, “but i do tell jokes and do funny things live on my streams @ https://twitch.tv/jcyrus. just in case one of you guys care”.

i didn’t just drop a mixtape or start a go fund me but i do tell jokes and do funny things live on my streams @ https://t.co/DruPxbAMef . just in case one of you guys care — J.Cyrus (@JCyrus) May 21, 2018

Countless other wedding-related jokes have filled timelines across the Internet this weekend. A still shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving at the crowd during their carriage ride was one of the biggest memes. It showed the happy couple looking shocked. Prince Harry was smiling and waving while Markle had one hand to her heart, and both were looking to one side and slightly up, as though there was someone above them.

Without missing a beat, Twitter users began offering their suggestion as to what could be baffling the newlyweds from on high. People were tweeting any number of things besides the photo. Some were ironic, some were absurd and some were downright mean-spirited.

Other memes came out of that brief carriage ride. Another popular one showed Markle with an apparently sly and triumphant smile, leading to some inspired caption writing.

“Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off,” wrote one user. That post was another of the weekend’s biggest. It currently has 105,000 likes and over 14,000 retweets.

Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off: pic.twitter.com/4S2Px38qgL — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) May 19, 2018

The wedding took over the airwaves as well, which approximately 29 million viewers in the U.S. alone on Saturday across cable news networks. The historic moment for the British monarchy became a cultural touchstone around the globe.