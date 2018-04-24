See Royal Baby in First Closeup Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their new baby into the world on Monday, and now a first close-up photo of the infant has been released.

The photo was shared by Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson on his personal Twitter page.

Many took commenting on the photo shortly after Jackson posted it, with one follower writing, “The best photo by the best photographer! He’s so cute! Thank you for the sharing!”

“If only he was aware of the lovely siblings and wonderful parents he has with a most luxury filled life ahead – in time, he’ll know. Blessings to them all from Vancouver, Canada,” another Twitter user wrote.

One person commented on how “adorable” his “Cambridge” cheeks are, while someone else complimented Jackson, “Best photo I’ve seen showing his full face.”

Interestingly, it has been reported that Kate Middleton has already left the London hospital where the baby was born, only hours after giving birth to her new bundle of joy.

According to AP, the baby was born on Monday morning, April 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, with the royal family exiting and posing for photos just a few hours later later.

This is the third child for The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge, after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Additionally, he is the second son of the couple, and will be fifth in line for the throne.

The news of the royal baby was shared on Twitter not long after it was announced that Kate had given birth, with the family posting a video of the announcement on their personal Twitter page.

A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 a.m. today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the notice read.

“It is tradition that a framed notice of birth goes on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt at the Palace,” a separate tweet went on to explain.

It is tradition that a framed notice of birth goes on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt at the Palace. pic.twitter.com/xd1XgBV9Ux — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

The notice of the baby’s birth will be displayed publicly for about 24 hours and will then be sent to the Privy Council Office to be recorded in their records.